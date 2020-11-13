As COVID-19 cases reach record levels, hospital capacity becomes top concern

As the Panhandle remains at severe risk of COVID-19 spread, hospital capacity and health care services continue to be a concern.
For the most part, hospital officials haven’t discussed hospital capacity throughout the Panhandle. Most of the information during the pandemic gleaned about health care capacity has been from daily, and then biweekly, health briefings by the Panhandle Public Health District.
However, during Thursday and Friday calls, Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer for the state of Nebraska, discussed hospitalizations within the Panhandle during press briefings by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
In Thursday and Friday briefings, Anthone said that Regional West reached its highest level of COVID-positive patients this week.
“They (Regional West officials) did ask for assistance from some of the surrounding hospitals,” he said. He said he did not know of hospitals within the state sending patients outside of the state. “In general, we’re trying to just transfer patients within our state at this time.”
Anthone said most of the state’s larger hospitals have been very stable, “except for the Panhandle, really increasing there within the last week. ... Some of the hospitals have really stepped it up to help Regional West at this time.”
In recent weeks, PPHD director Kim Engel and Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell have acknowledged that the health care system in the Panhandle is “stretched” or “stressed.”
COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle began climbing in August, but have really magnified in recent weeks. In October, Engel warned that PPHD had doubled its cases. From March to September, the 12 counties of the Panhandle had reported fewer than 1,000 cases. But in September, PPHD reported that many cases in just 22 days. Since then, the amount of time that cases have doubled has reached an average of 15 days — with little indication that case spread is slowing.
On Monday, the Panhandle moved into the severe risk level, or “red,” for COVID-19 spread. As of Friday, PPHD was reporting 2,270 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard. The majority of those cases, or 1,692 cases, are in Scotts Bluff County.
While the cumulative positivity rate for the Panhandle is at 19.3%, the weekly positivity rate began climbing at the beginning of October. On Nov. 1, the weekly positivity rate reached a high of 62.4%. The Nov. 8 positivity rate remained high at 60.4%.
“Testing sites are overwhelmed,” Engel said during the biweekly briefing Thursday as she urged for the public to take measures from wearing masks to social distancing. “Public health contact tracers are overwhelmed and health care systems are starting to be overwhelmed and it just goes down the chain. Our health systems in the Panhandle are great and they want to be there to take care of all of us, no matter why we are walking up to that door, but we have to help them out. We have to do our part too.”
WATCH NOW: as Gov. Ricketts provides an update on coronavirusPosted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, November 13, 2020
PPHD has reported 24 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths and additional deaths that have occurred in recent weeks or days are awaiting confirmation by state officials.
Seventy-eight people are hospitalized throughout the Panhandle, as of Friday. Hospital bed availability had dropped from 39% to 34% on Friday, and ICU bed availability had dropped to 18% bed availability compared to 27% Thursday. Ventilator availability is at 80, which was up 2% from the previous day..
On the state level, hospital capacity on Friday morning was reported as 25% ICU bed availability, 27% hospital bed availability and 70% ventilator availability.
“We are concerned with regard to that hospital space and ICU bed space,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said during a press conference Friday.
Statewide, Ricketts reported, as of Friday morning, 905 people are hospitalized for COVID-related reasons.
That’s significantly up from Sept. 23, when he said about 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported. Hospitalizations are increasing an average of 25 a day, he said, and he projected that at about 1,170 hospitalizations would reach the 25% capacity level.
With about 20% of the state’s beds occupied by coronavirus patients, Ricketts has determined that once the state reaches 25% capacity, he will use that level as a marker to enact stricter directed health requirements. Measures include prohibiting youth sports; moving bars back to carry-out, delivery or drive-thru only; limitations on restaurants, including limiting dine-in at restaurants to 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and reducing indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 persons, to name just a few.
At that level, according to a press release from Ricketts’ office, that is when state officials believe that Nebraska’s hospital system will reach capacity and hospitals may not be able “to deliver the standard of care you deserve.”
During Friday’s call, Ricketts announced a measure that will take effect on Monday: elective surgeries that can wait for four to 12 weeks, without substantially changing a patient’s outcome, will be halted. Outpatient procedures can continue, he said, however, the state will continue to monitor surgeries and capacity.
Ricketts put the onus on preventing further COVID-19 spread, and avoiding stricter directed health measures, on the citizens of the state. He urged people to wear masks, social distance by avoiding crowds and gatherings, washing their hands, staying home while sick, working from home and other measures. He said he “urged Nebraskans to get engaged with non-pharmaceutical interventions,” the phrase he has been using for the measures advised by the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Folks, if we can slow the spread of the virus, we can avoid further restrictions,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts said Thursday and reiterated Friday that the state’s emphasis has been on keeping hospital capacity at key levels to provide care to patients.
In response to questions about hospital capacity at Regional West Medical Center, Regional West officials sent back a written response.
Regarding hospital operations, the press release said: “With the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the region, Regional West, like other health care facilities across the state, is continually assessing our capacity to care for patients needing hospitalization. As the only Level II Trauma Center west of Kearney, Regional West has the expertise to manage the specialized care these patients require.
"Regional West continues to care for the region’s trauma patients, as well as those critically ill, including COVID-19 patients, while monitoring our staffing needs. As with pre-pandemic protocols with patients requiring a higher level of care, some patients are transferred to tertiary care partners for advanced treatment. Elective surgical procedures at Regional West are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis at this time.
When entering any Regional West facility, everyone, including patients, visitors, providers and staff, is required to wear a mask, and is screened at the door. Those with respiratory symptoms are denied entry and referred to Regional West’s offsite Respiratory Clinic.”
