As COVID-19 cases reach record levels, hospital capacity becomes top concern

COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle began climbing in August, but have really magnified in recent weeks. In October, Engel warned that PPHD had doubled its cases. From March to September, the 12 counties of the Panhandle had reported fewer than 1,000 cases. But in September, PPHD reported that many cases in just 22 days. Since then, the amount of time that cases have doubled has reached an average of 15 days — with little indication that case spread is slowing.

On Monday, the Panhandle moved into the severe risk level, or “red,” for COVID-19 spread. As of Friday, PPHD was reporting 2,270 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard. The majority of those cases, or 1,692 cases, are in Scotts Bluff County.

While the cumulative positivity rate for the Panhandle is at 19.3%, the weekly positivity rate began climbing at the beginning of October. On Nov. 1, the weekly positivity rate reached a high of 62.4%. The Nov. 8 positivity rate remained high at 60.4%.