As need continues, CAPWN distributes 400 boxes of food

The staff and volunteers of Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska kept up a brisk pace as they distributed 400 boxes of food at a mobile food pantry Friday morning.

CAPWN family stabilization manager Carmen Trevino said the food distribution is a huge help to the community.

“Every week, we see new people coming through, and they’re very appreciative,” she said.

Trevino said the staff has seen folks come through from the local communities, and also areas such as Harrison, Ogallala and Alliance.

“We reach quite a huge geographical location,” she said. “That just tells me that there is a need all over.”

The mobile food pantry events are typically on Friday mornings, and have been ongoing since April as a need was noticed due to people being off work or having reduced incomes during the coronavirus pandemic.