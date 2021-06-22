As variants grow, health officials say ‘We have the solution’

The state is tracking variants and breakthroughs, and are watching the P.1 and the B.1.617 variants closely because they have been demonstrated to require higher levels of antibodies for protection.

“What we know from areas that are having high rates of these new variants of concerns, and seen more cases of these variants, is that vaccination is still working to keep people out of the hospital and keep people from dying,” he said. “Even in countries with very high proportions of those variants, vaccinations are still working to do what we need them to do.”

Donahue and PPHD director Kim Engel did discuss that the Delta variant has been detected in the Panhandle, with eight cases having been traced.

“The question of how big of a problem it becomes, I think, is entirely edged on how quickly we can convince our loved ones to get vaccinated,” Donahue said. “Only time will tell.”

Also, the Panhandle is higher than the rest of the state as far as active COVID-19 cases, overall, which could be attributed to it also having a lower vaccination rate. As of Monday, only 31% of Panhandle residents had been vaccinated for COVID-19. It’s not the lowest rate of vaccination in the state, Engel said, but is the second lowest rate.