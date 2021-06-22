As variants grow, health officials say ‘We have the solution’

A Nebraska epidemiologist advises people to get vaccinated for COVID-19, telling them they are able to prevent the spread of the virus.
Dr. Matthew Donahue, acting state epidemiologist, talked about the current state of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and the Panhandle Monday during Panhandle Public Health District’s weekly briefing.
“Even as case counts are declining, we are keeping a very close eye on who is being hospitalized, with which variants and whether they were vaccinated,” he said. “And, overall, the bottom line upfront here is the vaccine is working. It is keeping people out of the hospital, it is reducing COVID-19 transmission throughout our state, and it is doing that despite the presence of each of the primary variants being detected in Nebraska.”
If he had a key message, Donahue shared that it would he believes it is each of our responsibility to talk to our loved ones and friends about becoming vaccinated for COVID-19. He said vaccination is the reason fewer people are dying and being hospitalized due to COVID-19.
“I truly believe it (getting vaccinated) is one of the best things we can be doing right now - to talk to our loved ones about vaccination, about why we chose to be vaccinated, and how choosing vaccination is making our homes, workplaces and get-togethers safer. They have heard it from us at the state and at the local health departments, from the CDC, and now they need to hear it from you all...
COVID-19 peaks throughout the U.S. have been different, depending on the region. Nebraska and the Midwest had their peak in the fall, specifically in November.
In the spring, as vaccinations started to increase, officials started to see cases decline, even as new variants began to be seen in the state, Donahue said. “It wasn’t new restrictions, it was the vaccine,” he said, saying that Nebraska could also have experienced another peak if it hadn’t been for vaccinations of “the most vulnerable among us, early enough” making a difference. There is a substantial divergence among hospitalizations as well, he said, with very few people who have been vaccinated being hospitalized.
As of Monday, 46% of Nebraskans have been fully vaccinated, he said, active hospitalizations are averaging 30 persons and new cases are averaging 20 cases per day. The state’s positivity rate is between 1 and 2%.
“We are at a better place now that we have been since this took off in the beginning,” he said, though he noted that 30 hospitalizations is still “not acceptable for a vaccine-preventable disease. We have a solution and we just need to use it.”
Variants have been detected in the state and the vaccines have so far shown to protect against the vaccine. The B.1.1.7 variant, or the Alpha variant, that originated in the U.K. is the most common variant in the state, but P.1, which originated in Brazil, and B.1.617, or the Delta variant, which originated in India, are also increasing.
The state is tracking variants and breakthroughs, and are watching the P.1 and the B.1.617 variants closely because they have been demonstrated to require higher levels of antibodies for protection.
“What we know from areas that are having high rates of these new variants of concerns, and seen more cases of these variants, is that vaccination is still working to keep people out of the hospital and keep people from dying,” he said. “Even in countries with very high proportions of those variants, vaccinations are still working to do what we need them to do.”
Donahue and PPHD director Kim Engel did discuss that the Delta variant has been detected in the Panhandle, with eight cases having been traced.
“The question of how big of a problem it becomes, I think, is entirely edged on how quickly we can convince our loved ones to get vaccinated,” Donahue said. “Only time will tell.”
Also, the Panhandle is higher than the rest of the state as far as active COVID-19 cases, overall, which could be attributed to it also having a lower vaccination rate. As of Monday, only 31% of Panhandle residents had been vaccinated for COVID-19. It’s not the lowest rate of vaccination in the state, Engel said, but is the second lowest rate.
“That is troubling to us,” she said. “It is up to all of us now to try to convince our loved ones, or friends, to get vaccinated because we do have the solution.”
Since Monday, June 14, the Panhandle has reported 11 new cases. Within the last 14 days, 25 active cases have been reported. The positivity rate has declined slightly, to 6.8%, but the area still remains in the moderate risk level, just hovering above low risk level.
Box Butte and Scotts Bluff County have the most cases, with 5 and 4 cases, respectively. Three deaths remain pending verification and three people are hospitalized.