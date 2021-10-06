Ash Hollow SHP visitor center, cave temporarily closed through Oct. 12

LINCOLN — The visitor center and cave at Ash Hollow State Historical Park are closed through Oct. 12 due to a staffing shortage. They will reopen at 10 a.m. Oct. 13.

The grounds of the historical park will remain open for visitors to enjoy hiking, picnicking, wildlife watching and other activities.

Ash Hollow’s fall hours of operation for the visitor center and cave are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. They will close for the season Oct. 31. Tours are by appointment only by calling 308-778-7708.

As schools have returned to session and park staffing levels have become more limited, park managers have made adjustments to hours of operation and services as needed. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages its patrons to call ahead before visiting a park to check on activity times and availability to ensure a great park experience.

For more information about Ash Hollow SHP, visit outdoornebraska.gov/ashhollow.