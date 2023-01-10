Ash Ranch Sanctuary looks to expand operations, reach in 2023

A local organization dedicated to helping men from around the Panhandle on their road to recovery from addiction is hoping to expand its operation and reach within the next few years.

Ash Ranch Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) non-profit sober living facility located by Lake Minatare. The organization’s current facility houses up to six men who are in recovery for alcohol and/or substance abuse. Programming at Ash Ranch is 12 steps-based, meaning that residents are required to attend meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous among other core tenets.

“The key component is finding a program that helps them take a look at themselves, identify the powerlessness of addiction, and find a roadmap that can bring freedom and a little bit of hope from the depths of that addiction,” said chief financial officer Phil Darley.

Darley and executive director Aaron Teppert founded Ash Ranch around one and a half years ago following the closure of Panhandle Mental Health Center’s sober living program. The current men’s home opened its doors in February of 2022 and has since seen 15 local men pass through on their road to recovery.

“Recovery from addiction is a really bizarre thing,” said Darley. “It’s a very individual journey, but it’s one that doesn’t have to be done alone. That’s the key to success from what we’ve seen. There’s a camaraderie and fellowship that can develop in a place like Ash Ranch where they have a common goal and aren’t doing it alone.”

Military veteran Tony Teppert spent a period of time at Ash Ranch starting in February of 2022. He now provides guidance and assistance to other men in the program as a sobriety peer, and he credits his current happiness and health largely to what he learned in his time at Ash Ranch.

“The biggest benefits I’ve gotten aren’t just sobriety but entering recovery by doing the mental health assessments and addressing anxiety, depression, PTSD,” said Teppert.

Teppert also said that his time at Ash Ranch and involvement in 12 step programs helped him to rebuild friendships, relationships, and his faith, all of which have been essential in his success throughout 2022.

“It’s been quite the year,” he said. “I’ve stumbled, I’ve fallen, but with the assistance of the programs, I can get back up. I’m now taking great joy and getting more from helping others than I was getting from people helping me. It’s only the end if you quit, and it’s nice to pass that on.”

One of the key aspects of Ash Ranch’s facility is its location. Darley said that its distance from town helps remove distractions to recovery while also allowing space for outdoor activities like fishing and horseback riding, an activity that the organization hopes to expand even more in the future.

Bolstered by the success Ash Ranch has already seen, the organization has begun a campaign effort to raise funds for operating costs and development funding for a dual-diagnosis residential treatment center, sober living homes, and transitional supportive services here in western Nebraska.

The residential treatment center would include 10 beds for men and 10 for women along with additional resources tied in to aid in employment, medical screening, detox accommodations, and individual counseling rooms. Ash Ranch also hopes to open a sober living home for women in the area, which Darley said is in great demand.

Overall, Ash Ranch hopes to continue with its current operations and future plans to provide recovery resources for the panhandle that keep its rural, agricultural, and ranching roots in mind.

“There’s a time to go outside of the geographic area to get better and there’s a time to stay with your family close at hand,” said Darley. “We think this is the time in 2023 to get this going.”