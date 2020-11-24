ASK A COP: Are nunchucks illegal?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. My husband recently passed away and among his stuff were two sets of nunchuks. I had heard they are illegal, are they? Or can I donate them to a Martial Arts program. One pair is wooden and the other is rubber.

A. I am sorry to hear of your husband’s passing. Nunchuks are defined as a Japanese martial arts weapon consisting of two hardwood sticks joined together by a chain, rope or similar. While they could certainly be used as a weapon, they are not illegal to simply possess within the state of Nebraska. You could certainly donate them to a person or organization but I don’t have any suggestions as to whom.

Q.Are nunchuks or brass knuckles considered dangerous weapons?

A. Here’s where things get interesting (imagine that). A deadly weapon includes; a firearm, knife, bludgeon or other device, instrument, material or substance, whether animate or inanimate, which in the manner it is used or intended to be used is capable of producing death or serious bodily injury. This definition certainly includes a variety of items.