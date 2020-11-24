ASK A COP: Are nunchucks illegal?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. My husband recently passed away and among his stuff were two sets of nunchuks. I had heard they are illegal, are they? Or can I donate them to a Martial Arts program. One pair is wooden and the other is rubber.
A. I am sorry to hear of your husband’s passing. Nunchuks are defined as a Japanese martial arts weapon consisting of two hardwood sticks joined together by a chain, rope or similar. While they could certainly be used as a weapon, they are not illegal to simply possess within the state of Nebraska. You could certainly donate them to a person or organization but I don’t have any suggestions as to whom.
Q.Are nunchuks or brass knuckles considered dangerous weapons?
A. Here’s where things get interesting (imagine that). A deadly weapon includes; a firearm, knife, bludgeon or other device, instrument, material or substance, whether animate or inanimate, which in the manner it is used or intended to be used is capable of producing death or serious bodily injury. This definition certainly includes a variety of items.
In this regard, using nunchuks or brass knuckles to hit someone, would fall into the using a deadly weapon to commit an assault.
Brass and iron knuckles are defined and specifically listed as dangerous instruments. Brass knuckles are defined as “any instrument that consists of finger rings or guards made of a hard substance and is designed, made, or adapted for the purpose of inflicting serious bodily injury or death by striking a person with a fist enclosed in the knuckles.
It is illegal all together for a prohibited person to possess brass or iron knuckles (a knife or firearm). This topic has been covered before but as a reminder the following are considered prohibited persons; convicted felon, fugitive from justice, subject of a current and valid domestic violence protection order, harassment protection order, or sexual assault protection order and is knowingly violating said order, on probation for a felony conviction, or has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence within the past seven years.
Q. In business parking lots many times there is an area at the end of the parking spaces, closest to the store, usually a painted rectangular area that has angled lines painted inside the borders. It’s an area where very often motorcycles park. Is this legal?
A. There certainly seems to be a lot of this and no, it is not legal. Not only is it illegal for motorcycles, but vehicles in general. Where painted parking lines exist, vehicles must park within the lines.
Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.