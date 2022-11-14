Ask a Cop: Are teenagers allowed to drive to football games if they have a school permit?

A previous version of this column ran, but Sgt. Krisa Brass, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, is revisiting this question due to continued discussion on the topic. Each week, Brass answers questions submitted by readers. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Are teenagers allowed to drive to football games if they have a school permit?

A. Yes. Anyone who has a valid school permit may operate a motor vehicle unsupervised while driving to and from school. They must take the most direct and accessible route. The permit holder is also able to drive to extracurricular or school-related activities at the school he or she attends. The permit holder is able to drive family members who reside with them as well. A school permit holder may drive anytime when accompanied by a licensed driver who is at least 21 years old.

If you are curious about the requirements for a school permit, here they are.

The individual must reside outside a city of 5,000 or attend a school outside a city of 5,000 or more people. Prior to submitting an application, the individual must successfully complete a DMV (Department of Motor Vehicle) approved driver safety course and pass a written and driving test given by the course instructor or present a 50-hour certification form signed by a parent, guardian, or licensed driver who is at least 21 years old. The 50-hour certification form must be obtained from the DMV and must indicate that at least 10 hours of motor vehicle operation was between sunset and sunrise.

Aside from school permits, teenagers can also be issued Provisional Operator Permits which come with their own regulations. Individuals who are issued a POP can only drive unsupervised between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight unless they are going to/from their residence, employment, or a school activity.

Outside of the exception, if a POP holder is driving between midnight and 6 a.m., they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other adult who is at least 21. The adult must also have a current valid operator’s license.

Within the first six months of holding the permit, the driver is only allowed to have one occupant who is not an immediate family member and who is under the age of 19. POP holders cannot use any kind of wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle.

For additional information on specific permit/license types and requirements visit dmv.nebraska.gov.

Q. I thought Scottsbluff had a curfew, but I’ve seen kids gathered in the parking lots of area businesses after midnight. Is there a curfew?

A. Scottsbluff does still have a curfew for those under the age of 16. Anyone under the age of 16 cannot be on any street, alley, vacant lot, or other public place after 10 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other person having legal custody.