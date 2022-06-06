Ask A Cop: Be wary of being scammed

Q. I keep seeing on TV that it is hard to recover money if I’ve been scammed. Should I report it or is it a waste of time?

A. While it can be very difficult to recover money in scam situations, it still happens and I think it’s still worth reporting. Reporting the information allows law enforcement to identify patterns and can potentially bring about new leads. As with anything, reporting a scam can have a lot to do with jurisdiction. There are many scams you can report directly to your local law enforcement but some may need to be looked at by a federal agency with a larger jurisdiction. If you need help with figuring this out, you can seek assistance from local law enforcement.

The Federal Trade Commission has a one stop website where you can make a report and get assistance with a recovery plan. One of the latest types of fraud being referred to this organization is unemployment insurance identity theft. That website is identitytheft.gov.

Other forms of true identity theft which have taken place online can be reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, www.ic3.gov/Home/ComplaintChoice.

If the scam involves your bank account information or credit card information, I would urge you to contact the financial institution first so they can take measures to prevent your account from being further impacted.

Many of the more recent scams we have seen particularly in our area revolve around gift cards. A scammer may call and say you have a warrant for your arrest or a loved one is in jail and you need to buy a gift card and read them the number. I promise if you had a warrant for your arrest, it would not be resolved by you purchasing an iTunes gift card.

Other scams may involve a check being mailed to you and a person asking you to deposit the check. They will then ask you to send them a money order or gift cards and promise you can keep a portion of the money for yourself. Again, this is not legitimate and please do not fall prey.

The FBI offers some tips in protecting yourself from identity theft:

— Read your credit card and bank statements each month.

— Never give your credit card number over the phone unless you made the call and trust the business or person.

— Report suspicious transactions to your credit card company or bank.

— Review a copy of your credit report at least once each year and notify the credit bureau in writing of any questionable entries.

— Shred any documents with personal or financial information on them.

