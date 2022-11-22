Ask a Cop: Can I get a ticket if I have to travel, but law enforcement say it is not safe to drive?

Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. It’s winter. Regularly, when there are snowstorms expected, people are advised to stay home. Can I get a ticket if I have to travel, such as if my boss demands I come into work, but law enforcement say it is not safe to drive?

A. There is a difference between general warnings to the public to stay off of the roadway compared to roadways actually being shut down with barricades in place.

Unless otherwise specified by an individual jurisdiction’s ordinance, you can still travel on closed roads, however, it is at your own risk. Nebraska State Statute specifies how the road must be marked, fenced, barricaded, etc., to ensure the closure is clear to the public. If the road is appropriately marked as closed, anyone entering such closed road without permission is doing so at their own peril. This is assuming you can access the road without removing a barricade.

Road closures are put in place for a reason and generally, it is due to inclement weather or other unsafe conditions that make travel dangerous. If roads are closed, they probably are not being patrolled due to the conditions present. So, if you decide to drive on a closed road and encounter vehicle problems or are involved in an accident, there is no guarantee emergency responders will be able to get to you in a timely manner.

Now, when a road is closed for whatever reason (construction, maintenance, weather) and a person removes or interferes with any barricade, fence, enclosure, or warning sign, they are guilty of a crime and can be issued a citation for the violation.

Q. Why do citizens have to move their vehicles off of certain streets when there is a snow emergency?

A. City statute requires clearance on the snow routes simply so the plows are able to clear the area. I can see how people feel inconvenienced by this but ultimately, it comes down to individuals doing their part to help with the big picture, which in this instance is safety.

Snow emergencies are declared if/when the city manager determines the accumulation of snow is unsafe or a delay in the removal would result in undue danger to people or property within the city. Once the city manager declares the snow emergency, the appropriate city employees begin the removal.

If individuals haven’t moved their vehicles off of the snow routes when the employees begin removal, then it delays the process and, in some instances, limits the removal in that area all together, which in turn impacts the safety of all of the other people utilizing that roadway.

While on the topic of snow, here’s the first winter reminder for snow removal. The occupant or owner of any lot shall not allow any snow, mud, or ice to remain on the adjacent sidewalk. Sidewalks shall be cleaned five hours after the storm ends or by noon the day following the end of any snowfall. Any snow, sleet, ice, mud, slush, or other substance which remains on a sidewalk contrary to the provisions of this section is declared to be a public nuisance.