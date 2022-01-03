ASK A COP: Can I keep a former manager off building property?

Q. I am the property manager of an elder’s apartment building. It is a regular apartment building but for 62 years and older. A previous manager had been terminated from their position involving allegations of theft. Now I’m finding myself having issues with keeping her off the property. Is it legal for me to do so and can I stop her in some way from being around my precious tenants to protect them?

A. In this instance, it sounds like you don’t want her there as a means of preventing additional criminal acts. Is this correct? As long as you are authorized by the owner of the building to do so, you could have the former employee notified by law enforcement that she is no longer welcome there. Subsequently, she would be added to what we call a “trespass log.” After being given the appropriate notice, if she were to return to the property she could be issued a citation or even be arrested for violating the trespass order. If you would like to go forward with this, contact the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over the apartment building. If you are unsure which agency that would be, I would recommend contacting the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center at 308-632-7176.