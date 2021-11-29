ASK A COP: Can I report suspicious activity to the police?

Another possible criminal violation would be that of trespassing. Again under city ordinance you could apply the portion where it states, “it would be unlawful to enter or secretly remain in any building, occupied structure, or any separately secured or occupied portion thereof.”

I can see how someone would think it wasn’t a big deal because nothing was broken or missing. But it is a big deal if you think of the big picture. Maybe you aren’t missing items and your property isn’t damaged but how many others had their property damaged or stolen in your area that you don’t realize? Maybe you reporting the situation would be the puzzle piece law enforcement needed to connect a few dots and solve an ongoing case.

By you reporting situations like the one mentioned above, it can help narrow down time frames and also shed light onto additional neighborhoods or areas that need canvassed for surveillance footage or possible witnesses.

Another thing to mention would be reporting suspicious people or vehicles. Often, law enforcement officers find out later that someone saw or heard something they didn’t report because they didn’t think it was important at the time or they assumed someone else in the area would report it if they didn’t.