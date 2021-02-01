ASK A COP: Can my neighbor park his loud tow truck at his home?

Scottsbluff city ordinance addresses “trucks” in residential zones. That ordinance says it is unlawful for a person to cause, allow, or permit any motor truck vehicle to stand or be parked upon any public street within a residential zone for a continuous period of time longer than two hours or between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. of the following day. The two-hour time period references the loading and unloading of said truck.

Exceptions are made if there is a specific truck parking zone or the truck is an exempt truck. Exempt trucks would be a vehicle belonging to the City or public utility and is actually being used in the performance of its duties.

So outside of the noise disturbance created by the truck, the truck would be in violation of the parking ordinance regarding motor truck vehicles.

Q. Are there places where trucks shouldn’t park?

As mentioned above, there are restrictions on certain trucks parking in residential areas. There are also lists of specific locations within Scottsbluff (downtown) where motor truck vehicles within excess of 26 feet in length cannot be loaded, unloaded, or parked upon designated streets.