ASK A COP: Can my neighbor park his loud tow truck at his home?

Q. Can my neighbor park his work tow truck at home? It’s very loud and he leaves at 11 p.m., 12:30 a.m., 4 a.m. with the reverse alarm sound going off every time he goes in reverse. It’s diesel too. All the neighbors have complained because we’re all being woken up on his “work” hours.
A. Is your neighbor parking the tow truck on the roadway or in his driveway? Most driveways in the city probably wouldn’t be of adequate size for a tow truck to be parked in so I’ll take the approach of being parked on the roadway. There are ordinances regarding motor truck vehicle parking on residential streets in particular.
Let’s start with definitions. A “motor truck vehicle” is defined as all motor trucks used or designed for the transportation of commodities, goods, merchandise, produce or freight, pickup trucks, panel trucks, transportation trucks and commercial trucks and trailers used or designed for use by attachment to a motor propelled towing vehicle, including so-called tractor-trucks and semitrailer combinations, regardless of whether such trailer be attached or unattached to tractor unit.
By this definition, I would say tow trucks are included in the “motor truck vehicle.”
Scottsbluff city ordinance addresses “trucks” in residential zones. That ordinance says it is unlawful for a person to cause, allow, or permit any motor truck vehicle to stand or be parked upon any public street within a residential zone for a continuous period of time longer than two hours or between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. of the following day. The two-hour time period references the loading and unloading of said truck.
Exceptions are made if there is a specific truck parking zone or the truck is an exempt truck. Exempt trucks would be a vehicle belonging to the City or public utility and is actually being used in the performance of its duties.
So outside of the noise disturbance created by the truck, the truck would be in violation of the parking ordinance regarding motor truck vehicles.
Q. Are there places where trucks shouldn’t park?
As mentioned above, there are restrictions on certain trucks parking in residential areas. There are also lists of specific locations within Scottsbluff (downtown) where motor truck vehicles within excess of 26 feet in length cannot be loaded, unloaded, or parked upon designated streets.
Those locations are; on Broadway from the intersection of 20th Street and 14th Street, Avenue A from the intersection of 20th Street to Railway Street, Railway Street from the intersection of Avenue A to the intersection of Broadway, First Avenue from the intersection of East 20th Street to the intersection of East 14th Street, 19th Street from the alley between Broadway/Avenue A to the alley between Broadway/First Avenue, 18th Street/17th Street/16th Street/15th Street/14th Street all from Avenue A to First Avenue, the alley between Broadway/Avenue A to West 20th Street and Railway, and the alley between Broadway/1st Avenue from East 20th Street to East 14th Street.