ASK A COP: Concerns about headlights

I see a lot of newer cars with bluish blinding headlights. Is this allowed? I am sure the vehicle came that way but I thought headlights had to be yellow/white.
While more and more vehicles seem to be manufactured with the bluish lights, they aren’t technically a violation of the law. There are laws in place regarding specific colors of lights/locations on a vehicle but let’s talk about headlights and what is specifically outlined in statute.
All motor vehicles on the roadway within the state from sunset to sunrise (and any other time where light is insufficient to render clearly discernible persons or vehicles upon the roadway at a distance of 500 feet) shall be equipped with lighted headlights and taillights.
Said headlights must be on the front of and on opposite ends of the motor vehicle. The statute further states the headlights shall be constructed, arranged, and adjusted in a way so they will produce a driving light sufficient to render clearly discernible a person at two hundred feet ahead. The headlights shall not project a glaring or dazzling light to persons in front of such headlights.
Couldn’t bluish headlights be glaring or dazzling? I wondered this myself but according to Nebraska law, headlights will be deemed compliant if none of the main bright portion of the headlight beam rises above a horizontal plane passing through the light centers parallel to the level road upon which the vehicle stands and in no case higher than 42 inches, 75 feet ahead of the vehicle.
Motor vehicles may also be equipped with (not more than two) auxiliary driving lights mounted on the front of the vehicle. The height cannot be less than 12 inches nor more than 42 inches above the level surface on which the vehicle stands. Auxiliary lights must meet the same requirements and limitations as headlights. Auxiliary lights must be turned off at the same time the motor vehicle’s headlights are required to be dimmed (when approaching another vehicle from either the front or rear).
An interesting little bit of information pertaining to antique cars; vehicles may be equipped with acetylene headlights so long as they have approximately equal candlepower with clear, plain glass fronts, bright six-inch spherical mirrors, and standard acetylene five-eights-foot burners, no more and no less.
Are vehicles allowed to have spotlights?
Yes, a non-emergency vehicle can be equipped with one spotlight. When lighted and approaching another vehicle, the spotlight must be aimed so no part of the beam is directed left of center or more than one hundred feet ahead of the vehicle.
