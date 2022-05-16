ASK A COP: Curfew, teen driving rules affecting teens in summer

It’s almost summer time. Can you remind me if Scottsbluff has a curfew? Do you know if neighboring communities have curfews?

Within the city of Scottsbluff, anyone under the age of 16 cannot be on any street, alley, vacant lot, or other public place after 10 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other person having legal custody. Gering has a nearly identical ordinance regarding curfew.

As for parents of juvenile drivers, I would recommend familiarizing yourself with the rules regarding learner’s permit or provisional operators permit (POP) and reminding your children of those rules.

There are time frame specific restrictions for those who hold a Provisional Operators Permit (POP). This type of permit is issued to individuals who are at least 16 years old but not yet 18 years old. Holders of a POP can only drive unsupervised between the hours of 6 a.m. and midnight unless they are going to/from their residence from employment or a school activity.

Outside of the exception, if a POP holder is driving between midnight and 6 a.m., they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other adult who is at least 21. The adult must also have a current valid operator’s license.

Within the first six months of holding the permit, the driver is only allowed to have one occupant who is not an immediate family member and who is under the age of 19. POP holders cannot use any kind of wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle.

As for Learner’s Permit holders, the holder must be accompanied by a licensed driver who is at least 21 years old. In addition to being 21 years old, the accompanying driver must occupy the seat beside the driver.

The minimum age to apply for a Learner’s Permit is 15. Individuals may apply 60 days before their 15th birthday however the Learner’s Permit cannot be issued until the day of your 15th birthday.

For a Class M (motorcycle) Learner’s Permit, the permit holder must be accompanied by a licensed motorcycle operator who is at least 21 within visual contact. In the case of an auto cycle operator, the permit holder must be occupying the seat beside or behind the licensed operator.

For more information regarding requirements for Learner’s Permits, Operator’s Permit’s, and Operator’s Licenses go to dmv.nebraska.gov

Sgt. Krisa Brass is with the Scottsbluff Police Department. She will answer questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form