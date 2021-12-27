ASK A COP: Do cars have to stop for pedestrians?

As for the stopping distance, the statute notes a driver must stop at a clearly marked stop line or crosswalk. If no crosswalk is clearly marked, the driver must stop at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the intersection. The statute goes on to say the driver shall yield the right of way to any vehicle which has entered the intersection from another highway or which is approaching so closely on such highway as to constitute an immediate hazard if such driver moved across or into the intersection.