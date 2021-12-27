ASK A COP: Do cars have to stop for pedestrians?

Q. Can you please explain pedestrian laws in Scottsbluff? I’m a frequent walker and have had issues with cars driving through the crosswalk as I’m walking. When do cars have to stop and how far from the crossing do they need to be? Am I required to cross at a crosswalk?
A. As a pedestrian, you are required to cross the street within a crosswalk. Any pedestrian who crosses a street at any point other than a pedestrian crossing, crosswalk, or street intersection would be considered “jaywalking.” It is also stated no pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the driver to stop.
Nebraska statute states the driver of a vehicle “must yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway (within the crosswalk) if the pedestrian is within the lane in which the driver is currently traveling or in the lane immediately adjacent.” The statute specifies the vehicle must come to a complete stop.
Scottsbluff city ordinance takes it a notch further and requires vehicles to come to a complete stop whenever any pedestrian is within the designated crossing area. Said vehicle shall not begin movement until all pedestrians have passed outside of the area.
As for the stopping distance, the statute notes a driver must stop at a clearly marked stop line or crosswalk. If no crosswalk is clearly marked, the driver must stop at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the intersection. The statute goes on to say the driver shall yield the right of way to any vehicle which has entered the intersection from another highway or which is approaching so closely on such highway as to constitute an immediate hazard if such driver moved across or into the intersection.
If traffic control signals are in operation, a pedestrian who lawfully enters the roadway shall have the right of way.