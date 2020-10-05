ASK A COP: How can I foster my son’s interest in being a cop?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q: My 13 year old son is interested in law enforcement. What are some things he can do now to foster that and what is necessary in the state of Nebraska to be a police man or woman?

A: It’s great to hear your son has an interest in law enforcement! There are a few actions he can take to foster that interest now and some additional actions he can take in a few years.

First and foremost, finish school and stay out of trouble. I would also encourage others who may be interested in the career field to take advantage of community events like Coffee with a Cop. Attend the events and sit down and talk with different officers about what they do on a daily basis and ask a lot of questions.

The Scottsbluff Police Department does have a Ride Along program. You must be at least 16 years of age to participate in the program and must also have parental consent if under the age of 18.