Ask a cop: How can I help a victim of domestic violence?

Q. You often hear that the most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when they are leaving a relationship. As a family member or friend, what is the best way for me to help?

A. Leaving an abusive relationship is very dangerous for the victim and most people probably don’t realize that. People on the outside may think once the victim leaves, the threat is gone but that’s far from the truth. Leaving the situation itself presents a danger and, in most cases, the victim will leave several times before actually leaving for good. Domestic violence is incredibly complex. While I don’t have all of the answers, I can share my knowledge from law enforcement experience and point you in the right direction for resources and organizations who have a lot to offer on the topic.

As a friend or family member of a domestic violence victim, I would encourage you to educate yourself on domestic violence, part of that being the power and control wheel. This is encouraged whether the person has left the situation or is still in the relationship. By educating yourself you will better be able to identify which stage the relationship is currently experiencing by their behaviors and statements. In turn, having a better idea and understanding will help you be more supportive. Domestic violence victims need support, whether that be emotional, physical, financial, etc. Letting your loved one know you are concerned for their safety and there to help is a big step. People in abusive relationships feel like they have little to no control over their own life. Having people who care and want to support them is very important.

With the complexity of abusive relationships, you may find yourself frustrated with the person for not leaving or for leaving and returning. Even if you don’t agree with every decision they make, I can’t stress enough how important it is to remind them you are there to support them. Again, we go back to the feeling of loss of control and if their support system is constantly questioning their decisions and telling them they are wrong, they are likely to feel even more powerless.

As part of the education process, I would encourage you to become familiar with resources available and offer those ideas to the loved on in small steps. On a national level, there is the National Domestic Violence Hotline which has not only a phone line but a website full of information as well. On a local level, we are fortunate to have amazing local advocates from the DOVES program who also have a wealth of knowledge, resources, and experience with assisting people in abusive relationships.

If you are reading this and you are in an abusive relationship, I would encourage you to check out one of the websites below or even make a phone call to see what kind of resources are available to help you. If you are a friend or family member wanting to help a loved one, these phone numbers and links are great resources for you as well.

National Domestic Violence Hotline - Thehotline.org or 800-799-SAFE (7233)

The DOVES Program – dovesprogram.com call 308-436-HELP (4357) or text 515-599-6620.

