ASK A COP: May RVs be parked on the street?

Q. Several of my neighbors have RVs parked on the street all spring and summer long. Are RVs allowed to be parked on the street and do other rules apply to them?

A. Within the city limit of Scottsbluff, unattached trailers are prohibited from being parked on the streets. So long as the trailer is properly licensed and attached to a vehicle, it’s OK to park it on the street. There are, of course, a few exceptions to the rule.

Construction trailers can be temporarily parked on the street so long as the owner has obtained the appropriate permit. Terrytown streets are also an exception. The Scottsbluff Police Department does have jurisdiction in Terrytown but some of the ordinances do differ. In regards to parking complaints, unattached trailers are allowed to be parked on the streets in Terrytown so long as they are properly licensed and legally parked.

Q. My neighbor has several vehicles in his family. They take up the neighborhood. Is there a limit to how many vehicles a property owner can have on city streets? Are you supposed to only park in front of your own house?