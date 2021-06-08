ASK A COP: May RVs be parked on the street?

Q. Several of my neighbors have RVs parked on the street all spring and summer long. Are RVs allowed to be parked on the street and do other rules apply to them?
A. Within the city limit of Scottsbluff, unattached trailers are prohibited from being parked on the streets. So long as the trailer is properly licensed and attached to a vehicle, it’s OK to park it on the street. There are, of course, a few exceptions to the rule.
Construction trailers can be temporarily parked on the street so long as the owner has obtained the appropriate permit. Terrytown streets are also an exception. The Scottsbluff Police Department does have jurisdiction in Terrytown but some of the ordinances do differ. In regards to parking complaints, unattached trailers are allowed to be parked on the streets in Terrytown so long as they are properly licensed and legally parked.
Q. My neighbor has several vehicles in his family. They take up the neighborhood. Is there a limit to how many vehicles a property owner can have on city streets? Are you supposed to only park in front of your own house?
A. If the vehicles are appropriately parked, registered, and in running order, there is not a limit to how many vehicles someone may have parked on the street. City streets are considered public so there is nothing saying a property owner or renter can only park directly in front of the property they own or rent.
Q. I’m just curious as to if the SBPD or neighboring law enforcement agencies actually enforce the laws concerning disabled parking? I’ve seen many cars and trucks parked in designated spots with no disabled plates or window placard.
A. For on-street handicapped parking spaces and city owned off street parking facilities, the police department can address the complaint and issue a citation or even have the vehicle towed depending on the circumstance. As for schools and businesses with off-street parking, they need to notify law enforcement but they would be responsible for having the vehicle towed if that’s the route they wanted to take.
The hardest part is monitoring the inappropriate parking. Most businesses don’t have enough staff to have one person in charge of monitoring parking stalls and calling in complaints. The same goes for law enforcement officers. It’s not feasible to have an officer whose only job is to watch for parking violations.
The best advice for you is to report it as you see it and then the business can take the next step in the process. If you have any other suggestions, we would certainly like to hear them.
