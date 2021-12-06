ASK A COP: Outlining handicap parking solutions

Q. Are handicap violations enforceable by law enforcement? What if you know the person parked in the handicap zone doesn’t actually have a placard?
A. For on-street handicapped parking spaces and city-owned off street parking facilities, the police department can address the complaint and issue a citation or even have the vehicle towed depending on the circumstance. As for schools and businesses with off-street parking, they need to notify law enforcement but they would be responsible for having the vehicle towed if that’s the route they chose to take.
The hardest part is monitoring the inappropriate parking. Most businesses don’t have enough staff to have one person in charge of monitoring parking stalls and calling in complaints. The same goes for law enforcement officers. It’s not feasible to have an officer whose only job is to watch for parking violations.
The best advice for you is to report violations to the business and the staff can make the decision to handle it per their policy or contact law enforcement for assistance.
Q. Can you park the wrong way on a street while dropping someone off? What if you have a handicap placard?
A. Unless otherwise marked, traffic and parking laws must still be abided by. Nebraska state statute notes, except when otherwise provided by a local authority, every vehicle stopped/parked upon a two-way roadway where parking is permitted shall be parked with the right-hand wheels parallel to and within 12 inches of the right-hand curb or edge of roadway.
Nebraska State Statute states any city, village, state agency, or person in lawful possession of any off-street parking may designate stalls for the exclusive use of handicapped or disabled persons whose vehicle displays the appropriate license plate or appropriate parking permit.
If there is a particular location lacking handicap parking access, you could approach the individual or entity responsible and request consideration for such parking.
Q. Are you eligible for a handicap placard if you have a broken leg?
A. A person can be eligible for a placard with a temporary injury. According to the DMV, the person applying for the permit must fill out the top portion of the application and then have the form signed off on by their physician. Once the physician signs the form, they can mail, fax or submit the paperwork online. Once the DMV receives the application, the permit is issued within seven to 10 days.
For more information on handicap permits and license plates, please visit dmv.nebraska.gov
