ASK A COP: Outlining handicap parking solutions

Q. Are handicap violations enforceable by law enforcement? What if you know the person parked in the handicap zone doesn’t actually have a placard?

A. For on-street handicapped parking spaces and city-owned off street parking facilities, the police department can address the complaint and issue a citation or even have the vehicle towed depending on the circumstance. As for schools and businesses with off-street parking, they need to notify law enforcement but they would be responsible for having the vehicle towed if that’s the route they chose to take.

The hardest part is monitoring the inappropriate parking. Most businesses don’t have enough staff to have one person in charge of monitoring parking stalls and calling in complaints. The same goes for law enforcement officers. It’s not feasible to have an officer whose only job is to watch for parking violations.

The best advice for you is to report violations to the business and the staff can make the decision to handle it per their policy or contact law enforcement for assistance.

Q. Can you park the wrong way on a street while dropping someone off? What if you have a handicap placard?