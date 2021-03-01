ASK A COP: Police procedures for searching vehicles, house

In this instance, we are comparing an automobile on a traffic stop versus a call for service at a house. There are a lot of variables and we could go back and forth all day with the “what ifs.” These examples are going to be pretty bare bones, but let’s apply this rule to a few simple scenarios.

Say an officer is on a traffic stop and observes an open alcohol container or narcotics in plain view. This observation establishes the probable cause to search and the Carroll Doctrine allows that search to be done right there without a search warrant.

Now, if officers respond to your residence for a call and while inside an officer sees an illegal substance on your coffee table, the officers cannot just search your entire house, even though it seems they have met the requirement for probable cause.

In this situation, one of two things generally occurs. The first being the officer would ask you for consent to search the rest of the residence. The second being the application for the search warrant. Just because an officer applies for a search warrant doesn’t always mean it will be granted. The officer has to appropriately establish probable cause and present the document to a judge. The judge then decides if the appropriate requirements have been met in that instance to grant the search warrant.