ASK A COP: Police procedures for searching vehicles, house

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.
Q. Why can police officers search a vehicle without a warrant but not a house?
A. This is a really great question and certainly something frequently asked of officers while performing their duties. It’s important for people to understand their rights. My goal in answering this is to explain why and how officers approach each of these situations differently based on how we are trained as a result of existing case law. I’m sure there are plenty of people who will chime in as to whether or not they agree with how the law is written, but that’s not the point. As it stands, this is why these situations are approached differently.
As with most rules, there are always exceptions. People have an expectation of privacy in certain locations, which in turn has created rules and regulations for law enforcement to follow. In this instance, the difference in approach is due to the Carroll Doctrine which permits a warrantless automobile search. The Carroll Doctrine recognizes that an exigency exists due to the mobility of the automobile. Your home is (generally) immobile therefore the same level of concern does not exist with the potential of fleeing while waiting on the search warrant process. The Carroll Doctrine still requires the probable cause standard to be met for the warrantless search; it’s not just a free-for-all saying officers can search any vehicle for any reason.
In this instance, we are comparing an automobile on a traffic stop versus a call for service at a house. There are a lot of variables and we could go back and forth all day with the “what ifs.” These examples are going to be pretty bare bones, but let’s apply this rule to a few simple scenarios.
Say an officer is on a traffic stop and observes an open alcohol container or narcotics in plain view. This observation establishes the probable cause to search and the Carroll Doctrine allows that search to be done right there without a search warrant.
Now, if officers respond to your residence for a call and while inside an officer sees an illegal substance on your coffee table, the officers cannot just search your entire house, even though it seems they have met the requirement for probable cause.
In this situation, one of two things generally occurs. The first being the officer would ask you for consent to search the rest of the residence. The second being the application for the search warrant. Just because an officer applies for a search warrant doesn’t always mean it will be granted. The officer has to appropriately establish probable cause and present the document to a judge. The judge then decides if the appropriate requirements have been met in that instance to grant the search warrant.
If the search warrant is granted, a copy must be left with the person, as well as an inventory list of what items were taken during the execution of the warrant.
