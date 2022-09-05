ASK A COP: Question posed about public intoxication

Sgt. Krisa Brass, of the Scottsbluff Police Department. answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.

Q. Can you get in trouble for walking around drunk?

A. There are a few things to keep in mind regarding this subject. Your behavior and level of intoxication do matter, even if you are walking. While the City of Scottsbluff does not have a public intoxication ordinance, there are a few ordinances and state statutes which may apply to this scenario.

The first ordinance being disorderly conduct, which is defined as being any person involved in “riotous, tumultuous, or lewd behavior, fighting by agreement, or conduct which disturbs the peace of others.” Disturbing the peace specifically names “loud noise, talking, hollering, quarreling, swearing, etc.”

So, hypothetically, if someone is walking home from a night out and exhibiting any of the above-mentioned behaviors, they could be issued a citation or arrested for disorderly conduct. The other scenario that comes to mind is not a criminal act, but a matter of one’s safety.

Civil protective custody is a term most people probably aren’t familiar with. This form of protective custody arises when an intoxicated individual is incapacitated to a point where they pose a danger to themselves or others. When this situation arises, officers make a reasonable effort to return the individual to their home or another safe place. If this is not possible, the person will be taken into custody to preserve their life and to prevent injury. This is not considered an arrest and the person cannot remain in custody for longer than 24 hours.

Each time this topic comes up, I immediately think back to a specific scenario. A woman was leaving a local bar and she was so intoxicated she could not walk without the assistance of the wall. A passerby observed this and contacted law enforcement. When officers responded, the woman was falling over in the middle of the street. She had no idea where she was and could not tell us where she was coming from or where she lived. The decision was made to take her into protective custody until she was sober enough to properly care for herself.

Just to reiterate, I think walking is generally a responsible choice. However, please keep in mind the scenarios above and drink responsibly.