ASK A COP: What should I do if my pet is missing?

Q. What steps should you take if your pet goes missing?
A. Any pet lover can probably relate to the panic that strikes when your pet is nowhere to be found. As much effort as most people put into securing their animals, things happen. Whether it is a gate that is left open or fireworks that scare your four-legged friend away, here are some things to be mindful of if the situation does arise:
— Contacting the communications center and humane society in a timely matter are key. By calling the communications center, the dispatchers can make note of your missing pet’s description, the area it happened, and who to get ahold of if the pet is found elsewhere. Then if Animal Control, a police officer, or another civilian locate your dog, the dispatchers will know how to contact the owner. Contacting the humane society is also a good idea because not everyone who picks up an animal will call the communications center; some people will take the animal straight to the shelter. Notifying both places is the fastest way to get the word out to the people who will likely be involved once the animal is found.
— Go out and knock on doors and talk with your neighbors. If they are aware your pet is missing they can keep an eye out. As is the case in most situations, the more eyes you have, the better. In the world we live in, social media can be a nightmare and it can also be an incredibly useful tool. Putting the word out on social media allows the information to spread even faster.
— It’s always a good idea to have collars on dogs that are going to be outside. City ordinance requires a city license tag/ rabies tag but it’s a great idea to include your contact information as well. In addition to the collar and tags, microchipping is a great tool which allows the staff at the humane society to identify the owner if the other indicators are not present.
Q. What should you do if you notice someone else’s dog in your yard?
A. The same tips apply to finding a dog as they do losing a dog. If you make contact with the appropriate channels, generally dogs can be reunited with their owners pretty quickly. Call the communications center, humane society, talk to neighbors, and utilize social media.
If you do put the information on social media, do your best to verify the person who comes forward is the actual owner. Obviously, information on the tag would be the most helpful but if the dog doesn’t have tags ask the person to show you photos of the pet or if you are leery of the situation, ask for an officer to stop by and assist with the process.
When calling the communications center for animal complaints like this one, be sure to use the non-emergency line:.
Scottsbluff, 308-632-7176
Gering, 308-436-5042
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, 308-436-6667
Panhandle Humane Society, 308-635-0922
