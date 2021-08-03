ASK A COP: What should I do if my pet is missing?

Q. What steps should you take if your pet goes missing?

A. Any pet lover can probably relate to the panic that strikes when your pet is nowhere to be found. As much effort as most people put into securing their animals, things happen. Whether it is a gate that is left open or fireworks that scare your four-legged friend away, here are some things to be mindful of if the situation does arise:

— Contacting the communications center and humane society in a timely matter are key. By calling the communications center, the dispatchers can make note of your missing pet’s description, the area it happened, and who to get ahold of if the pet is found elsewhere. Then if Animal Control, a police officer, or another civilian locate your dog, the dispatchers will know how to contact the owner. Contacting the humane society is also a good idea because not everyone who picks up an animal will call the communications center; some people will take the animal straight to the shelter. Notifying both places is the fastest way to get the word out to the people who will likely be involved once the animal is found.