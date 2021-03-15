ASK A COP: When does my neighbor have to register their plates?

Each week, Scottsbluff Police Cpl. Krisa Brass will answer questions submitted by Star-Herald readers. Send questions for consideration to youasked@starherald.com or by leaving your question at 308-632-9057.

Q. I have a neighbor who purchased a home in the neighborhood and moved here from Colorado about four to six years ago. They have vehicles parked in front of the home that still have Colorado plates. Is there a law about registering a vehicle in Scotts Bluff County after moving here? Are there some exceptions to the rule?

A. Non-nesidents who own a vehicle that is properly licensed in their home state and displays the appropriate license plates may operate the vehicle for thirty days without registering the vehicle or paying any fees. After being present in the state of Nebraska for 30 or more days, they would be required to register the vehicle in Nebraska.

As with most things there are exceptions to this rule. The first exception is that of reciprocity. Nebraska has a cooperative exchange of rights and privileges with two other states; North Carolina and Wyoming. So long as the displayed plates are valid, the owner is not required to register the vehicle in Nebraska until those plates from their home state expire.