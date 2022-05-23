ASK A COP: Will more UTVs/ATVS be on the road this summer?

Q. Last summer, I saw some UTVs on the road. Do you think there will be more with the price of gas this year? What are the rules of the road for them?

A. That’s a fair question and it’s really hard to say. I thought we may see a decrease in leisurely traffic as a result of the high gas prices but we still have a large presence of vehicles on the cruise route nightly and even more so on the weekends.

ATV and UTV requirements are outlined in Nebraska state statute as well as Scottsbluff city ordinance.

Scottsbluff City Ordinance 22-7-5 describes an All-Terrain Vehicle as, “any motorized off highway vehicle which is 50 inches or less in width, has a dry weight of 900 pounds or less, and travels on four or more low-pressure tires.” The ordinance further states the vehicle is designed for operator use only or for one passenger, with a seat or saddle designed to straddle, and includes handlebars or another steering assembly for steering control.

A Utility-Type vehicle is defined as “any motorized off highway vehicle which is not less than 48 inches nor more than 74 inches in width, not more than 135 inches in length (including bumper), a dry weight of more than 900 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds, travels on four or more low-pressure tires, and is equipped with a steering wheel and bench or bucket-type seating designed for at least two people.”

A utility-type vehicle does not include golf carts or low-speed vehicles.

The operator is required to possess a valid Class O driver’s license and must also have proof of insurance just the same as if you are operating a motor vehicle. Regulations require the operator and passenger to wear approved helmets (ATV) and the operator must observe and abide by posted speed limits not to exceed 30 miles per hour.

An ATV/UTV may be operated on streets and highways (other than a controlled access highway with more than two marked traffic lanes) within the city limits so long as the vehicle and operator comply with the provisions outlined by the city ordinance.

When operating an ATV or UTV, the headlight and tail light of the vehicle shall be on. All cargo must be securely attached to the vehicle in such a manner that it remains attached without the assistance of the operator. ATV/UTVs cannot have a trailer attached when operated within the city.

All UTV/ATVs must be equipped (attached to the rear) with a bicycle safety flag which extends six feet (or more) above the ground. The flag itself must be triangular in shape with an area of not less than 30 square inches and be day-glow in color.

ATV/UTV’s must be equipped with a brake system in good operating condition, an adequate muffler system in good working condition, and a United States Forest Service Qualified Spark Arrestor.

Permits are required and may be obtained from the Scottsbluff Police Department for $25. The permits can only be issued Monday through Friday between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Additional information regarding state statute impacts on ATV/UTVs can be found at dmv.nebraska.gov. Information pertaining to ATV/UTV’S as well as other services can be found at https://www.scottsbluff.org/government/police/information_and_permits.php

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form