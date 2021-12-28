Assimilation in language, religion and family life tackled by settlers

In the 1940s, the Western Nebraska Regional Airport housed prisoners of war and several of them were German soldiers. They were kept in “tarpaper shacks” there and worked the beet fields all day long.

One time, a German prisoner hugged Busch when he was a kid, he said.

“I went running to my house and I told my mom what happened. She said, ‘Oh, do not be afraid. He’s got a little boy just like you back in Germany, and he don’t know if he’s alive or dead.’”

It was a different era by far, even after the war. Volga German weddings could be multi-day affairs, packed with singing and dancing. Dutch hop bands traveled throughout the Panhandle, starting concerts wherever they could. On Saturday evenings, fathers would gather in taverns and mothers would shop at local stores.

Over time, the country’s reliance on agriculture changed significantly. Gone were the days of children working in the fields for hours on end. New technological innovations made farming easier. These children were able to witness the advent of cars to spaceflight in just a few decades.

“My dad said nobody else would see that much change in a lifetime,” Reifschneider said.