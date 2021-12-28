Assimilation in language, religion and family life tackled by Volga German settlers

Editor’s Note: Part 2 of a three-part series
In the early 20th century, thousands of Germans from Russia sought a better life for themselves and their families and moved to the United States. Many of them settled around Scottsbluff, where they took to farming like their ancestors had for generations.
In Russia, however, they had been able to segregate themselves into cultural and religious groups. Many hardly spoke Russian at all. Assimilation would play a much greater role in America, one that would shape the culture of these Volga Germans for generations to come.
“It used to be if you were out at town on Saturday nights … if you spoke German, you’d be really reprimanded for it,” Loretta Roth, a Volga German descendant, said. “It was a big adjustment for people to come from one country into another country and be raised there, and then come here to adjust again to a third country.”
For both the original immigrants and their children, assimilation was a constant presence in their lives. When their families had lived in Russia, they almost exclusively lived with fellow Germans of the same religious denomination. In towns like Scottsbluff, Mitchell or even Torrington, there were both Americans and immigrants from several nationalities around. Learning the English language became a necessity.
“All our families came here with nothing, zero, but a dream,” Robert Busch said.
His grandparents made the original trip over to America, and like most families, they farmed. When your neighbors and fellow farmers came from different countries, they needed a common tongue for easy communication. That way, English became a common tongue for people to speak.
Not everybody learned the language, though. Several of the first-wave immigrants refused to speak a word of English, and would even go so far as to punish their family members for speaking it. For younger generations, their language and the heritage were seen as something to be embarrassed by.
Parents stopped speaking in German with their kids because they did not want them to pick up the language and be bullied for it. Busch said he’d confront fellow kids he knew were German, only to have them deny that they were.
He estimated that two-thirds of his elementary school classmates were German. Their families needed to be large, as kids began working in the beet and potato fields almost as soon as they were out of diapers. In the 1920s, one-third of Scotts Bluff County residents were Volga Germans. Thirty years later, they owned close to half the county’s farms.
One tradition the Volga Germans kept was their regular church attendance. While permits for German churches were originally blocked, at least half a dozen in Scotts Bluff County were built.
“Those churches in many cases were the backbone of German families,” Busch said.
It was very uncommon for a Volga German not to be religious. If they were, they never expressed that in public.
In combination with their religious traditions, the Volga Germans were devout to their families, as well. Roth said divorce was out of the question; if you were having marital troubles, you needed to work them out.
Kenneth Reifschneider said a common activity was to load up a car for baseball games against neighboring schools.
“No liability, no driver’s license, no questions asked, we went over to that school and played ball,” he said.
Most farm kids at the time knew how to drive, whether their vehicle was a tractor or a truck. Some even rode horses to school.
The situation of the Volga Germans became complicated when the U.S. went to war against Germany twice. Germans from Nebraska enlisted to fight against Germany.
For the Volga Germans, they needed to be seen as especially patriotic, lest they be viewed as sympathetic to the enemy. Roth recalled needing to memorize all kinds of patriotic songs and government positions to position herself as being American, instead of German. During the war, you couldn’t be both.
In the 1940s, the Western Nebraska Regional Airport housed prisoners of war and several of them were German soldiers. They were kept in “tarpaper shacks” there and worked the beet fields all day long.
One time, a German prisoner hugged Busch when he was a kid, he said.
“I went running to my house and I told my mom what happened. She said, ‘Oh, do not be afraid. He’s got a little boy just like you back in Germany, and he don’t know if he’s alive or dead.’”
It was a different era by far, even after the war. Volga German weddings could be multi-day affairs, packed with singing and dancing. Dutch hop bands traveled throughout the Panhandle, starting concerts wherever they could. On Saturday evenings, fathers would gather in taverns and mothers would shop at local stores.
Over time, the country’s reliance on agriculture changed significantly. Gone were the days of children working in the fields for hours on end. New technological innovations made farming easier. These children were able to witness the advent of cars to spaceflight in just a few decades.
“My dad said nobody else would see that much change in a lifetime,” Reifschneider said.
Amidst all this progress, one other aspect of the Volga German way of life was changing, and not necessarily for the better. As Busch put it, it was the morals that were shifting. These people had done all they could to keep their heritage intact, but future generations were less and less in tune with it.