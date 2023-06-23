At least one person was injured during storms Friday night that went through Scotts Bluff County.

According to scanner traffic, ambulance personnel transported a man to the hospital after being involved in an injury accident on Highway 26 after a tornado reportedly picked up his vehicle, then brought it to the ground. Additional details about the accident weren't yet available as of publication.

Tim Newman, Region 22 Emergency Management director, said initial reports coming in included a report of the storms removing a roof of a house and another home destroyed about two miles east of Scottsbluff on Highway 26. Carissa Schank, of Firefighter Ministry, said the organization is attempting to assist the family with accommodations.

Tornado sirens sounded within the city of Scottsbluff multiple times as storms started rolling in to Scotts Bluff County about 7 p.m. Scotts Bluff County residents had some warning that the thunderstorm could have tornadic activity and large hail due to reports as the storm came through Goshen County, including a tornado being spotted near Hawk Springs at about 6:30 p.m.

During the storm in Scotts Bluff County, reports of tornadoes occurred west of the Scotts Bluff National Monument, south of Gering, and the east of Scottsbluff near the airport. The tornado near the airport along Highway 26 reportedly touched down for a time.

As of publication, at 10 p.m., the area still remained under a tornado watch, which had been extended to Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Dawes, Kimball and Sioux counties. Thunderstorm and flash flood warnings were also in place.