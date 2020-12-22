 Skip to main content
At least two injured in Highway 26 collision
At least two injured in Highway 26 collision

  • Updated
At least two people have been injured in a collision at the intersection of Highway 26 and 21st Avenue. 

Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance were called to the collision, which occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, and are on scene now.

At least one driver and a passenger in one of the vehicles has been transported to Regional West Medical Center with injuries. An infant in one of the vehicles has also been transported to Regional West for examination.

The Scottsbluff Police Department will investigate the crash. The Star-Herald will update this report once additional details are available. 

