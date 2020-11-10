AT&T opens store near Walmart

AT&T opened a store in Scottsbluff last month, as the national cell service provider looks to expand operations in the Panhandle.

The store opened in the Meridian Trust Building at 3321 Ave. I on Oct. 22. It is just a temporary location for one of the largest cell service providers in the country, according to Eric Meyer, marketing director for AT&T. He’s also the franchise owner of the Scottsbluff location.

“We pretty much have everything that a full-size store will have. We’re just not a full-size store yet,” Meyer said.

Meyer didn’t reveal the next location for the store but said the new store would likely be open by December. Meyer also said the opening reflected an increase in cellular coverage in the Panhandle.

“It was just a matter of them completing the network build-out,” Meyer said. “Now that that is complete, we’re to offer the service.”

Joe Summerville will be heading to the new store. He’s a Gering High School graduate and an eight-year manager of the Verizon Wireless store in Scottsbluff.

“The technology has gone from 4G to 5G. It changes every day,” Summerville said.