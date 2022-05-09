Attorney Lindsay Lookabill remembered for her dedication, advocacy for children at pergola dedication

Around 100 friends, family members and coworkers gathered near the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse Monday to honor the life and legacy of Lindsay Lookabill on what would have been her 38th birthday.

Lookabill, a Scottsbluff-based attorney, was remembered as an advocate for children in need who worked to place them in loving homes. She died on May 10, 2020, as a result of a car crash. A pergola was recently added outside the courthouse in her memory.

Andrea Rein, a former director of CASA of Scotts Bluff County, thanked attendees for showing support and her family for sharing Lindsay with the organization.

“Everyone here knew and had a special connection with Lindsay in their own meaningful way,” Rein said. “... She was one of those individuals that had a light that will never be extinguished because of the incredible person she was and for the remarkable work that she did.”

Rein said everybody had a place at the table in Lookabill’s eyes and that she wanted nothing more than to repair families.

“She spent hours making sure decisions were made that would positively impact children ... you couldn’t leave a conversation with Lindsay without feeling rejuvenated and ready to serve a child that needed someone in their corner,” Rein said. “She wanted nothing but the best for the kids she fought tirelessly for. I will continue to have a deep respect not only for the work that Lindsay did, but also for the person who she was.”

Twelfth Judicial District Judge James Worden, a longtime colleague, also shared his memories of Lookabill at the dedication.

“She is missed because she was a servant. She served those around her,” he said. “One of her colleagues provided this description of her: she was the perfect mix of an attorney, a mom and a cool big sister.” He said that fit Lookabill perfectly.

Worden shared stories of the times the two shared, from misspelling her name for two years, to getting her hooked on “The Walking Dead,” to encouraging her to travel. He also shared their discussions on deeper topics, like free will and God.

“I’m going to miss ... that grace that Lindsay provided in the courthouse, also the goofiness at times,” Worden told the crowd, “... but I think the legacy that I’m going to remember is the love that she poured into these kids.”

Kyle Lacy and his family addressed the crowd next. Lookabill had helped Lacy and his wife Brooke formally adopt their son Johnathan. She was in the process of helping them adopt their daughter Dreyvin when she died.

“There’s not a special occasion or a day that goes by in our household that we don’t think about Lindsay and what she’s given to our family by giving us a family,” Lacy said.

Lookabill’s father, Paul Snyder, gave the last speech of the afternoon. He thanked the builders, designers and supporters of the pergola project for getting it made. He then presented a list of things Lookabill’s family loved about her: her passion for family, her friends, the kids she worked with and for life itself.

“If you had the opportunity to be her friend, you had a friend forever,” Snyder said. “... Most of all, we loved the way she loved us.”

