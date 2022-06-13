Attracting students to health sciences: Scottsbluff High School to offer sports medicine class for 2023-24 school year

For several years, the Scottsbluff High School administration has discussed ways to attract male students to the health sciences courses offered at the school. Their plan is to offer a sports medicine class, which has garnered the enrollment of male students, as desired.

Kelli Jensen, SHS assistant principal, went before the school board Monday to share information about the new course offered for the 2022-24 school year.

“The sports medicine is a class that we want to add to the high school because every year with Perkins grant, we do annual narrative review of the grant and we needed to work on two things,” she said. “One of them was a computer error on our side and we got that fixed. The other thing was to get more boys into the health science career academy.”

The school worked alongside district personnel to evaluate academy enrollment numbers and see the division of female and male students enrolled within introductory courses and the academy.

“There are approximately 16% to 18% boys as compared to girls in the classes,” Jensen said. “The idea of having a sports medicine class came about.”

Following extensive research on similar course offerings at other districts and narrowing down a curriculum, SHS organized class registration. The enrollment numbers are 56% boys, with the class open to seniors only.

“The goal you had has definitely been accomplished,” board president Ruth Kozal said. Jensen said she believes the class sparked the male students’ interest because they can be on the sidelines supporting the athletes.

“They’ll learn about the preventative medicine, but also nutrition for athletes and then concussion protocol and wrapping protocol,” she said.

Board member Mark Lang questioned how the course will help students following high school as they pursue a career in the field of sports medicine or physical therapy.

SHS Principal Justin Shaddick shared how the class is coupled with an internship program where students will work as athletic trainers.

“I think it has a lot of potential to get our students actively involved in helping our athletes get prepared for competition,” he said.

Kozal said she hopes students will realize some of the medical professions, like nursing, are not just for women.

Mary Sanchez will be the teacher of the class, which follows career and technical education standards set by the Nebraska Department of Education.

Following a discussion about the reasoning for the new course offering, the Scottsbluff Public Schools board of education motioned to approve the purchase of textbooks and workbooks, “Sports Medicine Essentials: Core Concepts in Athletic Training and Fitness,” for $7,985.71. The materials will be purchased using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) monies.

