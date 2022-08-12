Audience captivated at Old West Balloon Fest Mass Ascension

The 2022 Old West Balloon Fest returned to entertain crowds on Friday with an early morning mass ascension at the Mitchell Airfield. Dozens of hot air balloons inflated and took flight just feet away from an enthusiastic audience.

This is the eighth year that balloons have filled the sky in Scotts Bluff County following the “reinflation” of the balloon event in 2015. Its predecessor, Old West weekend, was celebrated throughout the '80s and '90s.

The two mass ascension events on Friday and Saturday are considered the main attraction of Old West Balloon Fest.

Friday’s mass ascension took place shortly after sunrise and drew a large crowd in spite of the early hour. Deb and John Hoffman like to bring their family to Old West Balloon Fest every year.

“It’s worth getting up early in the morning and bringing the kids out,” Deb Hoffman said.

The Hoffmans attended Old West weekend years ago.

“Back in the '80s they used to have it in the Panhandle Coop parking lot,” John Hoffman recalled, saying the family was excited when the balloon fest returned. Now, they bring a new generation to experience the sights.

Kids like Brodie and Bandelle are captivated by the colorful balloons, and they come back year after year in hopes of seeing their favorites take flight. “Bandelle has been asking about Humpty Dumpty,” said Deb Hoffman, “and for Bodie it’s the mustache balloon.”

John Hoffman said that the event’s organizers do an excellent job planning and executing, which greatly improves the crowd experience.

“The whole atmosphere for western Nebraska is pretty neat. They’ve really done a nice job putting it together."

It's also the third year that the area has played host of the U.S. National Hot Air Ballooning Championships. The National Balloon Federation of America competition brings even more balloon pilots to the area.

The Hoffmans were eager to experience the final year of competition in Scotts Bluff County.

“We really love the competitors coming in. We actually took off a couple days off work to come over and experience it," Deb said.

The festival pilots were given the green light to take off from Mitchell Airfield at around 6:30 a.m. Minutes later. they were joined by the competition pilots who took off from a separate launch site at Scenic Knolls Golf Course.

The competition pilots intended to complete a task at the airfield in close view of the assembled crowd, but a shift in the weather prevented them from doing so.

A second mass ascension event will be held again Saturday. Crowds can begin arriving to the Mitchell Airfield at 5:30 a.m.

Old West Balloon Fest activities will conclude with a Night Glow event at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering on Saturday night. Spectators will get one last chance to view the balloons at sunset.

Event passes are required to attend both the mass ascension and Night Glow events.