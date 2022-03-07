Auditions open for student directed plays

SCOTTSBLUFF - WNCC theater students will be hosting auditions for four student-directed one act plays on Wednesday, March 9, in the Judy Chaloupka Theater. Auditions are open to all community members.

Caiden Heramb will direct the play “Sure Thing” by David Ives. Available roles include one male in his late 20s and one female in her late 20s.

Gabrielle Contreras will direct “Shadowland” by David Poyer. Available roles include five males in their 20s to late 50s and one female in her mid-30s.

Adrianna Casias will direct “Waiting for John” by Dewan Demmer. Available roles include 1 male in his 40s to 60s and two females in their 20s to 60s.

Japheth Frey will direct “Death of a Gerbil” by Dewan and Claire Dmmer. Available roles include three males in their 20s to 60s and one female in her 20s.

Sides will be provided at the auditions on March 9. Callbacks will be Thursday, March 10. Performances will be April 29 to May 1.

