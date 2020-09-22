Aulick Industries looking to grow, with help of $750,000 LB 840 loan

With a new facility set to open, Aulick Industries is looking to add 30-40 new jobs in the coming years.
Aulick Industries is a family-owned subsidiary of Original Equipment Company, founded in 1952 by Harry Aulick. Its truck manufacturing facility is currently on Avenue I in what was formerly a state roads department building. General truck shop manager Austin Aulick said the current facility has lent itself very well for its purpose, however, a new facility is being finished up on South Beltline Highway.
“Through the growing process, we’ve outgrown that facility for that division of Aulick Industries,” Aulick said. “We had the lot where the new building is being built, and we decided it was time. Due to growth, and because we had the lot, we built a 35,000 square-foot facility.”
It wasn’t just from an employee perspective that Aulick had outgrown the current facility.
“We were having to break down a lot of our trucks that we were bringing in,” Aulick said. “We’d have to break them down before we could get them in the door. This facility will allow us not to have to go through that, saving time and labor in that spectrum to then help the customer get product from us just because our lead times are out as far as they are. We’re just trying to speed the process up, get more people to build those trucks. This facility is built for that. That state building lent itself well, but it was small, low ceilings. We made it work, and it’s worked well, but we were just due for a new facility, more room.”
The new facility will have 25,000 square feet of shop space and 10,000 square feet of offices.
“With that, we’re going to manufacture reconditioned diesel trucks, Aulick ag boxes and a number of other items that we offer for the community,” Aulick said.
During Monday’s city council meeting, the council awarded Aulick Industries Monday night a $750,000 forgivable loan through the City of Scottsbluff’s LB 840 program. The loan is forgivable based on job creation of 31 employees over a maximum of 10 years.
Aulick said the company always strives to be a good partner for the community, contributing funds as well as labor to a number of projects and organizations in the area. He said the company reinvests nearly all of its profits, and will reinvest the LB 840 funds in the business and the creation of jobs for the community.
Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl said Aulick Industries has had a terrific impact on the community over the years.
“That’s a family-owned company that started with just three or four employees, and they’ve grown to over 120,” Lehl said.
In addition, Aulick Industries is working with Western Nebraska Community College on a new diesel technician program.
“We’ve implemented this new program with the diesel tech industry in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, so it’s not just us,” Aulick said. “It’s 21st Century Equipment, Cat (Nebraska Machinery), Murphy Tractor, Inland Truck Parts, Floyd’s, Aulicks and a number of other businesses that want diesel techs out of the community.
“A lot of these kids who come to work for us aren’t skilled in the diesel technician area, but they want to be part of that, so we hire them now, not being skilled, but then we’re doing the training on the floor at the location. That being said, we’re hoping that WNCC would offer a class to help these kids be skilled before they came to our door, then we could offer them more money right off the bat.”
Lehl said the diesel tech program is much needed.
“That’s been something the college has been trying to do for a long time,” she said. “We’ve shown the need by several different businesses in the community needing those diesel technicians, and for Aulick’s to step up to the plate and help out with that and partner with the college and the schools, it’s going to be another great thing for the area.”
