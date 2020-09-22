Aulick Industries looking to grow, with help of $750,000 LB 840 loan

Aulick Industries is a family-owned subsidiary of Original Equipment Company, founded in 1952 by Harry Aulick. Its truck manufacturing facility is currently on Avenue I in what was formerly a state roads department building. General truck shop manager Austin Aulick said the current facility has lent itself very well for its purpose, however, a new facility is being finished up on South Beltline Highway.

“We were having to break down a lot of our trucks that we were bringing in,” Aulick said. “We’d have to break them down before we could get them in the door. This facility will allow us not to have to go through that, saving time and labor in that spectrum to then help the customer get product from us just because our lead times are out as far as they are. We’re just trying to speed the process up, get more people to build those trucks. This facility is built for that. That state building lent itself well, but it was small, low ceilings. We made it work, and it’s worked well, but we were just due for a new facility, more room.”