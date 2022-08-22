Author Jonis Agee to visit the Scottsbluff library

One Book One Nebraska author Jonis Agee will be at the Scottsbluff Public Library Thursday, Aug. 25.

Agee will speak at 1:30 p.m. about her award-winning book, “The Bones of Paradise.” Book groups from both Gering and Scottsbluff libraries will be reading the book and meeting the author for a discussion.

“This event is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend and join the discussion,” Jill Winchell of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library said.

One Book One Nebraska provides an opportunity to join in a shared discussion of a single book throughout the state.

“I always enjoy learning from an author the thoughts and research that went into their book,” said Sherry Preston of the Gering Library.

“The Bones of Paradise” follows the Bennett family’s struggle to hold onto their Sandhills ranch in the late 1890s. Populated with crusty cowboys, wily women and oily lawyers, the book brings to mind “The Odyssey” at times. Joining the ranch storyline is the story of the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee as Lakota woman Rose at Dawn searches for her sister’s killer.

This literary novel weaves several timelines into the story. It moves in and out of the present day at the ranch in the mid-1890s through recent history at 1890 Wounded Knee. It also delves into some of the characters’ personal histories.

The author will have books available to purchase at the event. Agee’s author visit is sponsored by Gering Public Library, Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.