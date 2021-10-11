 Skip to main content
Authorities identify woman who died of drowning
Authorities identify woman who died of drowning

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman has identified a woman who died last week as the result of a drowning in the North Platte River.

The woman has been identified as Linda D. Schledewitz, 65, of Scottsbluff. A complete obituary is in Tuesday’s Star-Herald and on starherald.com.

Overman also clarified that the woman and her husband, Jerry Schledewitz, had been kayaking down the North Platte River at the time of her death, not using a canoe. Initial reports by law enforcement were that the couple had been canoeing down the river.

The kayak reportedly overturned at a check dam. Multiple agencies responded after the woman’s husband reported the drowning.

Responding agencies were the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, City of Scottsbluff Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

