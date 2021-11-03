Authorities investigating fatal plane crash near Harrison

Few details are being released in the crash of a plane near Harrison Sunday.

The National Transportation and Safety Board confirms that it is conducting a safety investigating in the crash Sunday.

Eric Weiss, media relations person with the NTSB confirmed Wednesday that an investigation was underway involving a Beech P35 airplane crash that occurred on Oct. 31 in Harrison, Nebraska.

The NTSB announced the crash by releasing information on Twitter on Nov. 1.

Other media reports indicate two persons were killed in the crash.

Aside from the initial information released that a crash had occurred, Weiss said additional details would not be confirmed by NTSB. Weiss said the agency does not confirm or release information about fatalities involved, and referred the Star-Herald to local agencies. Sioux County Sheriff Chad McCumbers declined to release any additional details to the Star-Herald.

Weiss said it will be at least two weeks before a preliminary report on the safety investigation is available and it can take one to two years before a final report is made.

