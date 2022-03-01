 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities investigating rollover, report of stolen vehicle

Authorities continue to investigate a rollover crash late Wednesday in which the circumstances remain unclear.

Scotts Bluff County deputies dispatched to the site of a rollover accident discovered an upturned car on Wednesday, Feb. 23 — with the driver nowhere to be seen.

According to a press release from Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, deputies were dispatched to the scene of a crash at around 10:48 p.m. on Feb. 23, following an OnStar report. They found a vehicle upside-down in a creek near the intersection of County Road G and County Road 19, northwest of Scottsbluff. They found no one inside. The only clue to the driver’s whereabouts was a single set of footprints leaving the scene on County Road 19.

Deputies got in contact with the vehicle’s registered owner, Jack Darnell of rural Scottsbluff. Overman said Darnell told deputies he had not been behind the wheel when the vehicle crashed, and Darnell alleged someone had stolen the vehicle from his residence while he was with friends.

Agencies that assisted at the scene included the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Mitchell Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Valley Ambulance.

Overman said the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the event can contact the sheriff’s office, 308-436-6667.

Reporter

Christopher Borro is a reporter at the Star-Herald. He can be reached at email at christopher.borro@starherald.com.

