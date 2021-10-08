 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities investigating woman's drowning
0 comments
alert featured

Authorities investigating woman's drowning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman on the North Platte River near the City of Scottsbluff wastewater treatment facility east of Scottsbluff.

Initial reports indicated that the woman and her husband were canoeing on the river, and the canoe overturned at a check dam, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said in a press release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The drowning was reported shortly after 2 p.m. by the woman’s husband. According to scanner traffic, the man initially struggled to reach his wife in the water. Once he did, he attempted to administer CPR.

As of press time, the woman had not been identified, pending notification of kin. Overman said the man suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital for treatment.

Nebraska Game and Parks and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation, he said. An autopsy is planned.

\Responding agencies include the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, City of Scottsbluff Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News