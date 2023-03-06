“Avatar: The Way of Water” is this Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff. The theater's Saturday movie times have changed to 6:30 p.m.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 3 hours, 12 minutes.

Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Tickets are $7 per person for non-members.

Doors open Friday, March 10 at 6:45 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at 5:45 p.m. and on Sunday, March 12, at 12:45 p.m.