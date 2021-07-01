Award-winning author speaks at Legacy of the Plains Museum

Hardly anyone would assume that without Nebraska the Allied Forces wouldn’t have won World War II. However, that is exactly what author and scholar James Kimble argues in his book “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II,” which was selected for the 2021 One Book One Nebraska statewide reading program.

Kimble, originally from Norfolk, Nebraska, and currently a professor at Seton Hall University, also made his argument in a presentation on Monday, June 28, at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

He gave the poetic analogy: “‘For want of a nail, the horseshoe was lost. For want of the horseshoe, the horse was lost. For want of the horse, the message was lost. For want of the message, the battle was lost. And for want of the battle, the war was lost.’ … The actions of the people of Nebraska in the summer of 1942, in the three weeks of the Nebraska Plan, I believe we're that nail — the nail without which the war might well have been lost.”