Award-winning documentarian to share his story surviving abuse during Light of Hope

An award-winning filmmaker will share his story during two events planned as CAPstone and CASA of Scotts Bluff County, to raise funds to support the two organizations that help children in the family.

The Light of Hope fundraiser, now in its 14th year, is a key event for two organizations: CAPstone, an organization that arranges forensic interviews of abused and neglected children in child abuse cases of all types and for CASA, an organization that aids abused and neglected children who are involved in cases pending in the juvenile court system.

In previous years, the Light of Hope event has been a breakfast that brought together potential donors and volunteers. It transitioned in recent years to a Business After Hours event. This year, it will get another change as it will be comprised of two events featuring documentary filmmaker, Sasha Neulinger, the founder and vice president of Voice For The Kids and a co-founder and head of production at Step 1 Films.

Neulinger’s autobiographical documentary, “Rewind,” will be shown during a showing on Aug. 31, 7 p.m. at the Midwest Theater. The movie is free, but a freewill offering will be held. Donations will be given to the two organizations. A question and answer discussion will be held after the film that debuted at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. In the film, Neulinger shares his story of being a child sexual assault survivor. One of his uncles, Howard Nevison, had been an esteemed cantor at New York’s Reform Jewish Temple Emanu-El, and coverage of his prosecution generated a lot of attention from the media. Neulinger’s documentary also examines how secrecy can lead to generational abuse, with Neulinger learning that his uncles had also abused his dad and his brother.

“The move is about him, his life, and growing up,” Monica Shambaugh, executive director of CAPstone, said.

Shambaugh said that CAPstone staff had heard Neulinger at a child abuse conference in Washington D.C., hearing him speak and seeing his film. “They were just floored with his presentation. We don’t see a lot of male sexual assault survivors who get up and say, ‘This is my story and you can overcome.’”

Then, two years ago, staff saw him speak a second time at a Project Harmony event and felt inspired to try to recruit him to present at the annual Light of Hope event. Neulinger, who now lives in Bozeman, Montana, agreed and his visit is being funded with the help of donations from Prairie Vista Unitarian Church and CS Precision’s owners Scott and Tina James.

In addition to the film showing, Neulinger will be the featured speaker on Sept. 1, 5 to 7 p.m., during a Business After Hours held at the Gering Civic Center. The event will be held in conjunction with the Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce.

Asked about the draw that CAPstone staff had to Neulinger’s presentations, Shambaugh said she thought it was his message that appealed to them.

“I think it was just his positive outlook that anybody that’s been abused can overcome with the help of organizations like CAPstone and CASA — having advocates for them, finding those people to gravitate to help them find their space in the world, where they can be or want to be,” she said. “They also thought that it was powerful having a male sexual assault survivor. We always talk about girls in being sexual assault victims, but we don’t talk about guys, she said, referring to the added stigma that boys and men face after reporting they have been victims of sexual assault.

Kelcie McBride, CASA executive director, said that one of the things that appealed to her in researching Neulinger’s story was the rawness of his story.

“It’s how raw the information that he presents,” she said. “He doesn’t sugarcoat things. He puts it out there. It is pretty direct, but I think that is what will make this a great educational opportunity. Just how real it is.

Shambaugh said people of all occupations – such as teachers, medical providers, church employees – will take some time to see Neulinger’s film and attend the discussion. McBride said that Neulinger says his mission is to be more than just a survivor, but to share a message of hope after suffering a tragedy.

At the after hours event, it will be a little less formal than the Light of Hope breakfasts of the past. Table captains have recruited people to sit at tables planned during the Light of Hope event, however, the general public is also welcomed to attend. Shambaugh assures people that additional tables will be set up to allow people to sit throughout the venue, hear Neulinger speak and about the work of the two organizations and their roles in the community.

Both organizations are primarily funded by grants and donations to carry out their missions of helping children. And, unfortunately, case numbers continue to grow. Child advocacy organizations like CAPstone and CASA have done a great deal to revolutionize the handling of child abuse and neglect cases, Shambaugh said.

At CAPstone, Shambaugh said, trained forensic interviewers have interviewed 263 children in cases throughout the Panhandle. That number is just two children fewer than interviewed at this same time in 2021. Last year, CAPstone staff interviewed 525 children.

CASA has set a goal of aiming to pair volunteers to serve as voices for children in 50% of the cases pending in the Scotts Bluff County court system, Volunteers also help children by serving as an advocate for their needs, while they are in foster care or other placements. The organization is unable to serve all children in the court system, but is serving more children than ever since it began 25 years ago with 41 trained volunteers. So far this year, CASA volunteers have served 57 children. For the last two year, she said, they have served 40% of children.

McBride said that the Light of Hope event is also a key recruitment event and trainings will be offered after the event for persons interested in volunteering.

For more information about the Light of Hope event, visit the CASA website, casaofscbcounty.com/light-of-hope/, or its event page on Facebook, www.facebook.com/LightofHopeCASACAPstone/, or you can visit each organization’s Facebook page.

Persons unable to attend the event, but wishing to donate can send a cash or check to either organizations, making sure to make it payable to Light of Hope. Online options for donation include via Venmo to @CASAofSCB with the phone number of 308-672-2922 for verification or on the CASA website at casaofscbcounty.com/campaigns/2022-light-of-hope/.