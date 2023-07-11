One of the top magicians in the country will perform at Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff on Saturday, July 22.

Keith West, who’s been entertaining audiences around the world for several decades, will perform twice on the zoo’s stage, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event is being sponsored by Bluffs Physical Therapy in Scottsbluff.

West’s show, titled “Keith West’s Illusioneers,” is an award-winning illusion show, including taking first place at the Midwest Magic Jubilee in St. Louis and another first place at the T.A.O.M. competition in Austin, Texas. His shows have garnered a number of other honors and awards.

West’s group was a featured performer in the Lance Burton Master Magician & Friends show. Burton is one of the most well known magicians in the world, spending about three decades as a headlining magician in Las Vegas.

In Scottsbluff, West is preparing his shows to especially appeal to families. In addition to his mind-boggling illusions, West enjoys entertaining crowds with a mixture of wit and comedy. According to his website, “Guests will join Keith and Miss Kitty on stage and become part of the show. Audience members have been known to levitate, be cut in half, and much, much more.”

In addition to the two magic shows at RDC on July 22, there will be lots of other cool things for families to enjoy, including games, activities, contests, food, animal presentations and more.

Admission to the magic shows is free for RDC members. Non-members will pay regular daily admission prices to the zoo.