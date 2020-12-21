Back in the orange: Panhandle coronavirus picture improves, moves to high-risk level

On the county level, two counties, Grant and Deuel counties, remained in the red, or severe risk level. On the community level, Morrill, Grant, Hemingford and Chappell remain in the severe risk level.

Though the bulk of the Panhandle is in the high risk level, much of the recommendations that are advised by public health officials remain in place. In addition to the precautions of wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing, people are still advised to take steps such as staying at home as much as possible, especially for those in vulnerable populations such as people over age 65 and those suffering health conditions.

The CDC has advised that people consider not gathering for the Christmas holiday or traveling. PPHD deputy director Jessica Davies offered suggestions of safe activities for celebrating the holidays, like preparing and enjoying meals with those in your household, enjoying virtual activities like sharing recipes with family and friends and shopping at stores when they are not busy.

For those gathering, they are urged to “gather wisely,” by keeping gatherings small; finding a space where you can spread out, even outdoors; and wearing a mask and washing hands or sanitizing regularly. If possible, it was suggested to space out while eating in household groups.