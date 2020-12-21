Back in the orange: Panhandle coronavirus picture improves, moves to high-risk level

Santa’s suit may be red. Rudolph’s nose is too. But one thing that isn’t in the red?
The Panhandle’s COVID-19 risk dial.
Panhandle Public Health officials announced Monday that the risk dial has moved to the orange, or high risk level. After several weeks of the risk dial being in the red, or severe risk level, health officials seemed happy to announce the change during the biweekly conference call.
“Keep up the good work, everybody,” PPHD director Kim Engel said. “Things are simmering down a bit. That is great news, especially as we enter into the holidays.”
Scotts Bluff County Public Health District Director Paulette Schnell said that in the last 14 days, 652 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, 302 people tested positive for the virus. Though still a lot of activity, those numbers are down significantly from mid-to early November. During the week of Nov. 8, 1,075 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the height of cases in the Panhandle since March.
Schnell said the doubling rate has also gone down, now at 42 days. Slowly, the Panhandle is inching back its doubling rate though its still not near where it had been when it took the Panhandle from March to September. Starting in October, the Panhandle saw its doubling rate for cases rapidly increase.
On the county level, two counties, Grant and Deuel counties, remained in the red, or severe risk level. On the community level, Morrill, Grant, Hemingford and Chappell remain in the severe risk level.
Though the bulk of the Panhandle is in the high risk level, much of the recommendations that are advised by public health officials remain in place. In addition to the precautions of wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing, people are still advised to take steps such as staying at home as much as possible, especially for those in vulnerable populations such as people over age 65 and those suffering health conditions.
The CDC has advised that people consider not gathering for the Christmas holiday or traveling. PPHD deputy director Jessica Davies offered suggestions of safe activities for celebrating the holidays, like preparing and enjoying meals with those in your household, enjoying virtual activities like sharing recipes with family and friends and shopping at stores when they are not busy.
For those gathering, they are urged to “gather wisely,” by keeping gatherings small; finding a space where you can spread out, even outdoors; and wearing a mask and washing hands or sanitizing regularly. If possible, it was suggested to space out while eating in household groups.
People are urged to avoid large gatherings, potlucks and buffets and contact with anyone who is experiencing any COVID-1ike symptoms. Anyone who is ill during this time is encouraged to stay home to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
“This year provides an opportunity to focus on the most important parts of the holidays and keeping family, friends and loved ones safe,” Davies said.
She encouraged people to do activities that allow them to express gratitude, take a breath from the normal hustle and bustle of the holidays and other activities during a non-traditional year. She referred people to the Mental Health America Alliance Facebook page for additional suggestions during this time.
Unfortunately, seven new deaths were reported during Monday’s call and 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths are awaiting confirmation by state officials. The current official total of deaths in the Panhandle is at 104, and with the pending deaths, it would be 124 deaths.
The most recent deaths confirmed involved a Morrill County woman in her 80s; four Scotts Bluff County residents, a woman in her 80s, woman in her 90s, one man in his 70s and one in his 90s; and a Sheridan County woman in her 70s.
During the holiday period, some testing days might not be available through TestNebraska or health care facilities. Some facilities indicated they would not be conducting testing on Christmas day or New Year’s Day. Testing does remain available by scheduling at testnebraska.com or through your local care provider.
