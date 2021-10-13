Backaracks to host 9th annual bra auction fundraiser

The front bar will also be open the day of the event for members of the public to join in the bidding if desired. Seating won’t be available where the auctioning is taking place, but it will be broadcasted on a big screen TV, and people can bid at the online site, http://savearack.org.

Kendra Feather, KNEB promotions director and co-organizer of Save a Rack, said some people will even earmark certain bras for certain patients, oftentimes raising thousands of dollars for one individual.

“Sometimes people earmark money (from a bra) for a certain patient,” she said. “...It gets to be an emotional thing when you’re there.”

Feather said she the event is all about having fun while giving back to the community.

“It’s a day to make you forget about all that’s gone on and just have a little fun and comradery,” she said. “Some businesses don’t necessarily fit in with Festival of Hope’s usual fundraiser, so this gives businesses other opportunities. And, I serve on the board for Festival of Hope, so I see how the money comes back, how it’s used and how it helps them (cancer patients).”

Lyle said what she loves most about this fundraiser is the organization the money goes to.