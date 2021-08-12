Balloon Fest art show welcomes guests to the Valley

“Several of our businesses, kudos to them, they decorate their windows because they’re enthusiastic about ballooning and supporting the community,” Niedan-Streeks said.

The 13 competitors were judged in three categories: best use of the hot air balloon theme, most community-oriented art, and the best display for viewing at night. Attorney Robert Brenner of the Robert M. Brenner Law Offices in Gering took the top prize in the thematic category and prominently displays the blue ribbon that proves it.

“The staff all knew it before I did...they left (the ribbon) on the counter because I was in with people,” Brenner said. “They came in saying, ‘Guess what, you won!’ and I’m going, ‘What?’” His decorations included balloons designed as the Scales of Justice on the front door and other, smaller ones painted with lawyerly symbols on the windows facing the road.

Scottsbluff’s Diamond Vogel paint store placed first in the community category, while Center Stage salon in Mitchell won the best design at night award.

Despite sponsoring balloons and helping crew them for more than a decade, Brenner’s award-winning entries were his first ever in the art contest. He said he wanted to create a decoration which would both stand out and draw peoples’ attention to the entire building.