Balloon Fest events draw public with crafts and more

Mitchell will be the place to be Saturday, Aug. 13 as the final mass ascension for the Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships takes place, followed by a craft fair, cornhole tournament and weiner dog races.

Carol Bernard, craft show organizer and an Old West Balloon Fest committee member, encourages the public to come support the events all day Saturday.

After Saturday’s Old West Balloon Fest mass ascension from Mitchell Airfield and the final flight for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships just after sunrise, the public can enjoy a craft fair on Mitchell’s Center Street from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Around 75 vendors will have various goodies on display during the craft fair. Bernard said last year’s fair had around 40 vendors, so the turnout has almost doubled.

“I think people just enjoy the Old West Balloon Fest and wanted to be a part of it,” she said. “People are very crafty and I just think the Old West Balloon Fest has pooled a lot of interest from people."

The second annual cornhole tournament will begin at 10 a.m. and weiner dog races start at 10 a.m.

With Scotts Bluff County listed by the CDC at a high-risk level for spread of COVID-19, Panhandle Public Health is requesting that all vendors wear masks and ensure their customers are maintaining a six-feet distance while shopping.

Fred Marquez will provide live entertainment during the craft fair as well as offer commentary during the weiner dog races and cornhole tournament.

Dogs will show their speed at 10 a.m. during the races in Kiwanis Park, located at the end of Center Street in Mitchell. The public can pre-register online, but Bernard recommends they just come in person and register at 9:30 a.m.

There is a $5 entry fee per dog. The dogs are divided into four divisions: Little Sizzler, for puppies up to 1-year-old; Oscar Meyer, 1 to 5 five years old; Bratwurst, 5 to 10 years old; Aged Brats for 10 years and older. Six dogs will run in each heat with preliminary and final rounds to narrow the field.

“The dog just needs to be a thoroughbred Dachshund, but not necessarily a pedigree,” she said. “Last year, we had 14-15 dogs and I’m hoping for more this year. We’ve had a lot of interest.”

Owners and dog handlers are reminded that only Dachshunds are allowed in the area and must remain leashed when not racing.

“When you start, the owner or someone holds the dog and we’ll say ready, set, go,” she said. “They have to set the dog down. They cannot throw them.”

Handlers are not allowed to cross the start nor finish lines during the event.

“It really brings a lot of people into Mitchell,” Bernard said. “Enjoy the craft fair beforehand and afterward.”

K9 Kennels, Crispy Biscuit and The Happy Dackle are sponsoring prizes for the dogs.

Bags will fly at 10 a.m. as the cornhole tournament gets underway on Center Street in front of Redz Bar & Grill. Participants can warm-up starting at 9 a.m. Bags will be provided.

Coordinator Mike Roberts said the tournament is limited to 30 teams.

"It's first-come, first-serve and we're limiting it to 30 teams so we're not here all day," Roberts said. "It's double elimination, race to 21."

There is a $50 entry fee per team of two people or $25 for an individual. Teams can sign up by calling Redz at 308-424-1211 or online at https://bit.ly/3bLy81B or https://bit.ly/3AbshvG. Search for the Mitchell Old West Balloon Fest on the scoreholio.com website to register.

Roberts said the goal is to have the tournament wrapped up in five hours.

"If you've played horseshoes or lawn bowling, this is right in there," he said. "It's a fun tournament for a good time."

Redz will open at 7 a.m., offering a full breakfast menu.

There will be $1,000 added money on top of the people who enter.

The public can park by the movie theater, behind city hall, at the old grocery store parking lot or along the side streets.

Funds raised from the three events are used to sustain the events during future Old West Balloon Fests.

“After the balloons launch, I want everyone to come downtown and enjoy the vendors,” Bernard said. “There will be food and music and a lot of relaxation. It’s just an enjoyable morning.”

Saturday concludes with a Night Glow at the grasslands at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering from 6-9:30 p.m. The glow will take place at sunset, weather permitting. An event pass is required for the mass ascension and night glow events.