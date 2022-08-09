Balloon pilot Allen Anderson hopes experience helps him finish near the top

A skydiving trip would turn into a lifelong love for hot air ballooning for Allen Anderson, of Minden, Nevada.

Anderson said he made about five trips to skydive from a hot air balloon, but his passion for balloons had already ignited.

“By the second time, I was already taking balloon lessons,” he said.

To get his balloon pilot license, he said he was required by the FAA to have 10 hours of flight as well as pass a written and oral test and practical test.

“Ten hours of flight time wasn’t enough,” he said. “It took me 15 to 20 hours of flight to get my license.”

That was 40 years ago, now Anderson is passing on his knowledge to others as an instructor.

Since then, Anderson has taking up competing. He’s now in his fourth year competing in the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship, taking place now in the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

In the national competition, pilots are given certain tasks to complete such as dropping markers on an X target in a field. Navigating is key to making those targets, Anderson said.

“Navigation is something that, to really get good at, takes years of practice,” he said.

Anderson made some deft moves in navigating to his last target on Sugar Factory Road on Tuesday in the first round of the competition. Most pilots went straight on from the previous target at WNCC or Landers Soccer Complex. Anderson took a different approach. He made more of a hook toward the target navigating to the right and making a left to ride the wind to reach the X.

“The concern was fuel – having enough fuel and having enough time. We purposely flew that way because that was the quickest way to get to that target. We purposely went over there and flew that in, hoping that it would work, and it worked. We were able to get there with plenty of fuel, and within plenty of time,” he said.

“It's always a different strategy on every target. (He and his wife Lori) knew we needed more right. But there was a loft left on the ground. … She has a (pibal) on a fishing pole, and she's reading winds and telling me that they were starting to change. She said if they changed on me, they were going to change to the right, so I set up for that target — kind of to the left a bit just in case it changed. That's why I had to kind of come over it high and throw like I did.”

Afterward, other pilots caught on and made the same maneuver.

“That's one of the bummers about being out front and not the one following. You're the one showing everybody else,” he said.

Nevertheless, Anderson tied for first place on that task. He’s hoping he keeps having good results the rest of the competition.

“Last year, I was 28th. I think the year before was lower 20,” Anderson said. “This year, I have a little bit more experience competing at this level. I hope to bring that up.”

Anderson said he has some stiff competition, though.

"Johnny Petrehn, Nick Donner and Joe Zvada, those guys are probably one, two and three in the nation. … They're at the top,” he said. “I think I have improved a lot in the four years, and I think I've improved a lot or enough to really be there at the end. We'll find out.”

The U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship continues through Aug. 13. Keep an eye to the sky around sunrise to catch a glimpse of the balloons. Sunrise is at about 5:57 a.m.

The opening night balloon glow will also be held Wednesday, 6 to 9 p.m., at WNCC. Food and other vendors will be onsite. There is no fee to attend the event.