Balloon pilot looking for a win at U.S. National Championship

The sun rose over the horizon as hot air balloon pilots and their crews worked to inflate the envelopes for the Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Three-month-old Jonathan Wright looked on in awe at a sport that has become his livelihood.

Wright grew up around hot air balloons, saying his first word was balloon. He has seen the business side and, later, the competitive side of ballooning that inspired him to pursue his own commercial business and compete at the national level of competition.

Wrights’ parents were asked to be members of a chase crew at the Balloon Fiesta, when he was 7 years old. The chase crew uses radios to communicate with the pilot once in the air, so they can track the location and meet the pilot to load up the basket and envelope after the flight.

“We did that for a whole bunch of years and really that was our only involvement, was crewing during Balloon Fiesta,” Wright said. “Over the years, dad kept talking about by a balloon and one year he said, ‘Well, I bought a balloon. We’re going to go pick it up and learn how to fly.’”

Wright was attending college at the time. The family hobby connected Wright with pilots in the competitive balloon event at Fiesta, which he started to compete in around 2006 and continued to compete in for several years. He became a member of the Top Gun Balloon Club in Albuquerque and began competing in the Hot Air Competition Division in 2012.

“I was out hanging out with some friends at a balloon event in South Carolina – Freedom Weekend Aloft Festival – it was a competition event. One day after flight I was walking across a field and Joe Heartsill (a competitive balloon pilot) walks up to me and introduced himself,” Wright said.

Wright knew who Heartsill was, but wasn’t sure how Heartsill knew him. Heartsill asked if he was competing at the event, but Wright was just enjoying time with friends. That conversation was Wright’s ah-ha moment that inspired him to pursue competitive ballooning.

“I thought if Joe Heartsill knows who I am and he thinks I’m a good pilot, maybe there’s something to this and maybe I should pay attention to me,” he said.

During his first season flying Top Gun competition events, a board member approached Wright to inform him that his point average was high enough for him to compete at nationals.

“This was back when you actually had to qualify into nationals,” he said. “It was a little harder to get into than it is right now.”

However, he didn’t pay his $20 membership fee because Wright did not think he was going anywhere in the sport.

At that point, Wright decided to quit flying his dad’s round 90 hot air balloon called Chain Gang and purchased a racer balloon, which has a narrower envelope. He named his balloon Unchained Balloon, paying homage to his family’s balloon by staying with the color pattern of turquoise and a red and blue pattern, but with a broken pattern.

“I bought a race balloon so I could get more competitive and get more into this,” he said. “I got my race balloon in 2014 and I’ve qualified and competed at nationals every year since then.”

Wright used a car analogy to differentiate the handling of a larger envelope and a narrow envelope.

“It’s the difference between driving the family sedan and driving the sports car,” he said. “They do the exact same thing, they’ll get you to the same point. It’s just one is going to make tighter turns, it’s going to start faster, it’s going to stop faster and it’s just more responsive. You can make minor corrections a lot quicker and easier and it’s going to respond to the winds a lot faster because it’s smaller and more nimble and is carrying less momentum.”

Ahead of nationals, Wright has flown in two Top Gun weekend events, the Great Texas Balloon Race and the Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race. Wright finished in first place during the Top Gun event. At the Rio Grande Classic, he finished second. Helen to the Atlantic his finished second and in the Great Texas Balloon Race finished fifth.

The Helen to the Atlantic Balloon Race is an endurance race that challenges pilots to travel from Helen, Georgia, to I-95 on the Atlantic coastline.

“The shortest distance to get there is about a 210-mile straight line,” he said. “It’s a two-day race on Thursday and Friday from sunrise on Thursday to sunset on Friday. You can fly as much as you want during daylight hours. You’re not going to make it there in one flight because you have to stop for fuel. You document where you land and then retake-off from there.”

The segment race goal is to reach the coast first, but it none of the pilots reach the finish line, the winner is whoever came the closest.

“You’re talking about doing long days of flying,” Wright said. “Taking off in a balloon at sunrise and landing at 2 p.m. in the middle of June is not the best time to be a balloon. I’ve had a lot of rowdy landings during that race.”

When Wright is not competing, he is running his hot air balloon business Hot Air Expedition in Phoenix, Arizona. He flies a 300-loader with 12 passengers seven days a week, which helps him hone his skills to navigate toward a landing spot that serves as a target in a larger balloon so the racer balloon becomes easier.

Wright retired Unchained Balloon after logging over 400 hours. While he could have flown the balloon more in competition, the older the fabric, the more porous it becomes.

“As they age, the fabric will get a little more porous, so you’ll lose fuel efficiency and they’re not quite as responsive,” he said.

During this year’s competition, Wright will be flying a new balloon called Unchained Remix, which is black with a turquoise and fuchsia pattern.

“The new one stands out pretty good in the sky,” he said. “I like it.”

As Wright continues to perfect his navigation skills ahead of nationals, he is hopeful some of the tasks will require a gravity marker drop. The pilots have to hang the marker, or baggie, or the balloon basket and drop it onto a target, rather than throwing the marker.

“I’m a big fan of the gravity drop because I can fly the hell out of my balloon, but I can’t throw it to save my life. I feel like that evens the playing field out for me when we’re doing gravity tasks because it’s where you got the balloon to, not how good a baseball pitcher you are.”

He is hopeful to dial in his navigation and pilot skills from the events heading into nationals as he looks for a win.

National pilots and their teams will visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship Aug. 9-13.