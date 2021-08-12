Balloon pilots light up the sky at Old West Balloon Fest Night Glow

The Old West Balloon Fest kicked off Wednesday evening with a Night Glow event at Western Nebraska Community College.

One balloon, though, shined brighter than the others. The Cosmic Crisp balloon piloted by Steve Wilkinson — made to look like its namesake apple — was just a bit brighter than the rest of the balloons.

Wilkinson said it is a relatively new variety that was a long time in the making.

“It took 20 years to put this (variety of apple) together,” he said. “In fact, one of the guys that helped design it, his dad is here (at the Night Glow). He came over and told me his son helped design that apple. He took a picture of the balloon and sent it to his son."

Wilkinson and his balloon are traveling around the world to spread the word about the new apple variety designed by Washington State University.

“They’re going to be growing apples in Australia, Japan and Italy,” he said. “Those are the three places that we’re going with the apple in the next few months.”

Wilkinson, though, isn’t just the one piloting the balloon. He’s also an ambassador.